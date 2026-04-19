This Day in Top 40 History: April 19

On April 19, 1988, Sonny Bono was sworn in as the new mayor of Palm Springs, California. With 4,842 votes, he beat the runner-up with over 2,400 votes. Before he kicked off his political career, Bono was best known as one half of Sonny & Cher, who placed hits such as “All I Ever Need Is You” and “I Got You Babe” in the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100. Can't wait to discover more consequential Top 40 history moments? You're on the right page.