This Day in Top 40 History: April 19
On April 19, 1988, Sonny Bono was sworn in as the new mayor of Palm Springs, California. With 4,842 votes, he beat the runner-up with over 2,400 votes. Before he…
On April 19, 1988, Sonny Bono was sworn in as the new mayor of Palm Springs, California. With 4,842 votes, he beat the runner-up with over 2,400 votes. Before he kicked off his political career, Bono was best known as one half of Sonny & Cher, who placed hits such as “All I Ever Need Is You” and “I Got You Babe” in the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100. Can't wait to discover more consequential Top 40 history moments? You're on the right page.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
The launch of these Top 40 albums on April 19 enabled various artists to redefine their careers and expand their fan bases.
- 1994: Nas issued his debut studio effort, Illmatic. It delivered several timeless tracks, including “N.Y. State of Mind,” “The World Is Yours,” and “It Ain't Hard To Tell.” Although none of these landed in the Top 40 on Billboard's Hot 100, this album, which peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200, captivated many hip-hop fans and critics.
- 1999: The Cranberries dropped their fourth studio LP, Bury the Hatchet. It cracked the Top 40 in the U.S. and the U.K., peaking at No. 13 and No. 7, respectively. Some of the notable singles from this project were “Just My Imagination” and “Promises.”
- 2024: Taylor Swift released The Tortured Poets Department, which dominated the Billboard 200 for an impressive 17 weeks and spent over 80 more on the chart. Additionally, the album sold at least 1.5 million copies in its first three days and delivered at least 10 Top 10 hits on the Hot 100. Notable titles on that list included “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” and “Fortnight,” which featured vocals from Post Malone and peaked at No. 1.
Cultural Milestones
Cultural milestones from April 19 include:
- 1965: Suge Knight was born in Compton, California. He's the co-founder of Death Row Records, so he helped shape the careers of big names such as Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg. However, Knight is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence at California's Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility for voluntary manslaughter due to his involvement in a fatal 2015 hit-and-run incident.
- 2009: At War With the Mystics artists The Flaming Lips performed at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. to celebrate Earth Day. Other acts took the stage as well, including moe. and Los Lobos.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The music industry has experienced some notable changes and challenges on April 19, including:
- 1958: The Marquee Club opened on Oxford Street, London. It would later host some of the most successful musicians across multiple genres. “Miss You” hitmakers The Rolling Stones, for instance, played their first show at the venue. Others who also graced it were The Who, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, and The Sex Pistols.
- 2002: The body of Layne Staley was found in his Seattle condominium. According to the medical examiner, he had died on April 5. Staley was best known as the frontman of Alice in Chains, who, as of this writing, have placed 18 Top 10 hits on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart.
After witnessing these events, April 19 will always be an unforgettable date for Top 40 history enthusiasts.