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A Grand in Your Hand! – Enter Your Keyword Here!

Sunny 94.3’s Grand In Your Hand is giving YOU the opportunity to win $1,000 CASH FIVE times a day, every weekday. Presented By Make sure you tune in to Sunny…

Beasley Media Group Editoral
sunny cash
Proudly Presented By
Certified Heating & Air Conditioning
Certified Heating & Air Conditioning

Sunny 94.3's Grand In Your Hand is giving YOU the opportunity to win $1,000 CASH FIVE times a day, every weekday.

Presented By

certified

Make sure you tune in to Sunny 94.3 every weekday at the times of 8 a.m., 10 a.m., Noon, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. EST for the keyword.

Listeners have w5 minutes to enter the keyword on the Sunny 94.3 website below or via the Sunny Mobile App.

Listeners can only enter the keyword for 25 minutes after it has been announced!

Click here for the Official Contest Rules for Grand in Your Hand.

*This is a multi-city contest.

Cash Contest
Beasley Media Group EditoralEditor
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