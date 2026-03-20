This Day in Top 40 History: March 20

March 20 is a date of notable performances, breakthrough hits, and industry changes and challenges in the music industry. Tours from Ed Sheeran, Bad Bunny, and Olivia Rodrigo entertained fans, while a certain pop star launched their own brand of cosmetics.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several world tours happened on March 20, including:

1964: The Temptations released their compilation album, Meet the Temptations. This set comprised some of the group's early hits, including “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” which stalled at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Temptations released their compilation album, Meet the Temptations. This set comprised some of the group's early hits, including “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” which stalled at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. 2012: The Shins dropped Port of Morrow, their fourth studio album. Peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, it would become their second-highest-charting record in the U.S. Notable tracks from this record included “The Rifle's Spiral” and “Simple Song,” which cracked the Top 20 on Billboard's Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.

The Shins dropped Port of Morrow, their fourth studio album. Peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, it would become their second-highest-charting record in the U.S. Notable tracks from this record included “The Rifle's Spiral” and “Simple Song,” which cracked the Top 20 on Billboard's Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. 2018: Ed Sheeran performed at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, as part of his + Tour. Today, Sheeran is one of the Top 40's biggest solo male performers and has written several songs for other pop artists, including Taylor Swift's “Everything Has Changed” and One Direction's “Moments.”

Ed Sheeran performed at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, as part of his + Tour. Today, Sheeran is one of the Top 40's biggest solo male performers and has written several songs for other pop artists, including Taylor Swift's “Everything Has Changed” and One Direction's “Moments.” 2020: The Weeknd issued his chart-topping fourth studio LP, After Hours. It moved over 400,000 album-equivalent units in its opening week and delivered several standout tracks. These include three No. 1 hits: “Save Your Tears,” “Heartless,” and “Blinding Lights.”

The Weeknd issued his chart-topping fourth studio LP, After Hours. It moved over 400,000 album-equivalent units in its opening week and delivered several standout tracks. These include three No. 1 hits: “Save Your Tears,” “Heartless,” and “Blinding Lights.” 2024: Puerto Rican-born superstar Bad Bunny headlined at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. This was a stop on Bad Bunny's Most Wanted Tour, which started on Feb. 21 in Salt Lake City. His 37-song setlist kept fans enthralled throughout his show.

Puerto Rican-born superstar Bad Bunny headlined at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. This was a stop on Bad Bunny's Most Wanted Tour, which started on Feb. 21 in Salt Lake City. His 37-song setlist kept fans enthralled throughout his show. 2024: Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan performed at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, for Rodrigo's Guts World Tour. Today, Chappell Roan is a huge pop star and won Best New Artist for The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Cultural Milestones

1957: Spike Lee was born in Atlanta, Georgia. In addition to making successful films such as BlacKkKlansman and Inside Man, he has produced music videos for many singers, including Public Enemy and Tracy Chapman. Lee also directed the video for Michael Jackson's Top 40 hit, “They Don't Care About Us.”

Spike Lee was born in Atlanta, Georgia. In addition to making successful films such as BlacKkKlansman and Inside Man, he has produced music videos for many singers, including Public Enemy and Tracy Chapman. Lee also directed the video for Michael Jackson's Top 40 hit, “They Don't Care About Us.” 1969: John Lennon and Yoko Ono tied the knot in Gibraltar. They had crossed paths for the first time in London at the latter's solo exhibit. Soon after, they became romantically involved, a decision that prompted the “(Just Like) Starting Over” hitmaker to leave his then-wife, Cynthia Lennon. The founding member of The Beatles and Ono shared one son, Sean Lennon.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono tied the knot in Gibraltar. They had crossed paths for the first time in London at the latter's solo exhibit. Soon after, they became romantically involved, a decision that prompted the “(Just Like) Starting Over” hitmaker to leave his then-wife, Cynthia Lennon. The founding member of The Beatles and Ono shared one son, Sean Lennon. 1976: Chester Bennington was born in Phoenix, Arizona. He was best known as the frontman of Linkin Park, whose debut album, Hybrid Theory, reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spent over 400 weeks on the chart. Bennington sang lead on most of the band's biggest hits, including “Numb” and “In The End.” Unfortunately, he died by suicide in 2017, at 41.

Notable Recordings and Performances

It's fun to see a favorite pop star in person, and March 20 is a date when there was plenty of opportunity to see stars live, including:

1961: Ricky Nelson recorded “Hello Mary Lou,” which reached No. 9 on the Hot 100 and No. 2 on the U.K. Singles chart. During release in April of the same year, the song was paired with the chart-topping “Travelin' Man.”

Ricky Nelson recorded “Hello Mary Lou,” which reached No. 9 on the Hot 100 and No. 2 on the U.K. Singles chart. During release in April of the same year, the song was paired with the chart-topping “Travelin' Man.” 1977: T. Rex played the final show of their Dandy in the Underworld tour at The Locarno in Portsmouth, England. This concert's setlist featured 13 tracks, including U.K. No. 1 hits “Hot Love” and “Telegram Sam.” Sadly, T. Rex's frontman Marc Bolan died in a car crash months after this gig.

T. Rex played the final show of their Dandy in the Underworld tour at The Locarno in Portsmouth, England. This concert's setlist featured 13 tracks, including U.K. No. 1 hits “Hot Love” and “Telegram Sam.” Sadly, T. Rex's frontman Marc Bolan died in a car crash months after this gig. 2015: Ariana Grande headlined at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 20 for her Honeymoon Tour. Her two-night show at this venue was sold out.

Ariana Grande headlined at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 20 for her Honeymoon Tour. Her two-night show at this venue was sold out. 2017: Pop crooner Sam Smith performed at the Fly DSA Arena in Sheffield, England. This tour helped support his The Thrill of It All album.

Pop crooner Sam Smith performed at the Fly DSA Arena in Sheffield, England. This tour helped support his The Thrill of It All album. 2024: Dan + Shay played the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, as part of their Heartbreak on the Map Tour. Special musical guests Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters delighted fans at this show.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Traveling while on tour has its dangers, as we saw from Gloria Estefan's accident, while other stars added their avenues of creative expression, including:

1990: Cuban-born singer and performer Gloria Estefan's tour bus was involved in a horrific accident after a semitruck plowed into her bus. She was seriously injured and required surgery on her back, but she recovered fully and went on to headline a Super Bowl halftime show and win awards and medals.

Cuban-born singer and performer Gloria Estefan's tour bus was involved in a horrific accident after a semitruck plowed into her bus. She was seriously injured and required surgery on her back, but she recovered fully and went on to headline a Super Bowl halftime show and win awards and medals. 1993: The Irish Republican Army (IRA) bombed Warrington, England, hoping to damage property and cause chaos. Instead, they killed two children, 3-year-old Tim Parry and 12-year-old Jonathan Ball, and injured over 50 people. This incident inspired The Cranberries' Dolores O'Riordan to pen “Zombie.” After recording and releasing the anti-war anthem, it peaked at No. 5 on Billboard's Hot Rock & Alternative Songs.

The Irish Republican Army (IRA) bombed Warrington, England, hoping to damage property and cause chaos. Instead, they killed two children, 3-year-old Tim Parry and 12-year-old Jonathan Ball, and injured over 50 people. This incident inspired The Cranberries' Dolores O'Riordan to pen “Zombie.” After recording and releasing the anti-war anthem, it peaked at No. 5 on Billboard's Hot Rock & Alternative Songs. 2017: Normani Kordei of the all-girl pop band Fifth Harmony appeared on the 24th season of Dancing with the Stars. Kordei is known for her vocals, graceful dance moves, and energetic performances. This show highlights how artists can combine several art forms to express themselves.

Normani Kordei of the all-girl pop band Fifth Harmony appeared on the 24th season of Dancing with the Stars. Kordei is known for her vocals, graceful dance moves, and energetic performances. This show highlights how artists can combine several art forms to express themselves. 2020: Kenny Rogers died in his Sandy Springs home in Georgia. While alive, he enjoyed a thriving music career that saw him sell over one hundred million records and place more than 20 Top 20 singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Some of these were “The Gambler,” his most popular hit, and “Islands In The Stream,” a duet with Dolly Parton.

Kenny Rogers died in his Sandy Springs home in Georgia. While alive, he enjoyed a thriving music career that saw him sell over one hundred million records and place more than 20 Top 20 singles on the Billboard Hot 100. Some of these were “The Gambler,” his most popular hit, and “Islands In The Stream,” a duet with Dolly Parton. 2020: Pop star Saweetie partnered with Los Angeles's Morphe Cosmetics to create her own brand, Backstage with Saweetie. Her Icy Lips lipstick trio includes the shades Bo$$ Tycoon, Money Mami, and 8 inch, while other cosmetics include eyeshadow palettes, fragrances, and a face and eye brush kit.