This Day in Top 40 History: March 14

March 14 has been a day for music events over the years. The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards took place after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and artists such as Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion won awards. A Top 40 artist performed for the Queen of England and the Royal Family, and the Jonas Brothers began a residency on Broadway.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day welcomed the release of several landmark records and saw many artists win big at the GRAMMYs.

1972: Carole King's seminal second album, Tapestry, won four awards at the 14th Annual GRAMMY Awards. In addition to being selected as the Album of the Year, it bagged awards for Best Female Vocal Performance, Song of the Year for “You've Got a Friend,” and “Record of the Year for “It's Too Late.”

Carole King's seminal second album, Tapestry, won four awards at the 14th Annual GRAMMY Awards. In addition to being selected as the Album of the Year, it bagged awards for Best Female Vocal Performance, Song of the Year for “You've Got a Friend,” and “Record of the Year for “It's Too Late.” 1985: DeBarge released their acclaimed fourth album, Rhythm of the Night. Its titular single topped the R&B chart and reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming their most successful single to date. The album itself also performed well on the charts, peaking at No. 19 on the Billboard 200.

DeBarge released their acclaimed fourth album, Rhythm of the Night. Its titular single topped the R&B chart and reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming their most successful single to date. The album itself also performed well on the charts, peaking at No. 19 on the Billboard 200. 1995: Tupac's third album, Me Against the World, was released while he was serving a prison sentence for sexual assault charges. Regarded by many as his magnum opus, the project spawned timeless hits such as “So Many Tears,” “Temptations,” and “Dear Mama.” It debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 1 with 240,000 copies sold in its first week, and would be nominated for Best Rap Album at the 38th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Tupac's third album, Me Against the World, was released while he was serving a prison sentence for sexual assault charges. Regarded by many as his magnum opus, the project spawned timeless hits such as “So Many Tears,” “Temptations,” and “Dear Mama.” It debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 1 with 240,000 copies sold in its first week, and would be nominated for Best Rap Album at the 38th Annual GRAMMY Awards. 2005: Daft Punk released their third album, Human After All, under Virgin Records. Supported by the singles “Robot Rock,” “Technologic,” and “Human After All,” it topped the Billboard Dance/Electronic Albums chart and earned a nomination for Best Electronic/Dance Album at the 48th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Daft Punk released their third album, Human After All, under Virgin Records. Supported by the singles “Robot Rock,” “Technologic,” and “Human After All,” it topped the Billboard Dance/Electronic Albums chart and earned a nomination for Best Electronic/Dance Album at the 48th Annual GRAMMY Awards. 2014: Skrillex launched his debut album, Recess, which featured guest performances from Chance the Rapper, Ragga Twins, Fatman Scoop, and Kid Harpoon. The project charted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 13 on the UK Albums chart.

Skrillex launched his debut album, Recess, which featured guest performances from Chance the Rapper, Ragga Twins, Fatman Scoop, and Kid Harpoon. The project charted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 13 on the UK Albums chart. 2021: At the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards, Billie Eilish won Record of the Year for her song "everything i wanted," which was produced by her brother, Finneas O'Connell. Megan Thee Stallion won Best New Artist, Harry Styles won Best Pop Solo Performance for his song "Watermelon Sugar," and Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Rain on Me."

Cultural Milestones

Certain artists have made an impact on the music industry. Here are some of the cultural milestones that have occurred on March 14:

1933: Multitalented music producer and composer Quincy Jones was born. Jones arranged and conducted music for Frank Sinatra and Count Basie and produced three albums for Michael Jackson. He started his own record label, Qwest Records, in 1980.

Multitalented music producer and composer Quincy Jones was born. Jones arranged and conducted music for Frank Sinatra and Count Basie and produced three albums for Michael Jackson. He started his own record label, Qwest Records, in 1980. 1983: Taylor Hanson was born in Jenks, Oklahoma. He is a member of the pop-rock band Hanson, which he formed with his siblings Isaac and Zac. They are best known for their 1997 hit single “MMMBop,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks, also reaching No. 1 in the UK, Australia, Canada, and Scotland.

Taylor Hanson was born in Jenks, Oklahoma. He is a member of the pop-rock band Hanson, which he formed with his siblings Isaac and Zac. They are best known for their 1997 hit single “MMMBop,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks, also reaching No. 1 in the UK, Australia, Canada, and Scotland. 1998: Will Smith's “Gettin' Jiggy Wit It” began a three-week stay at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Released for his 1997 debut album, Big Willie Style, the single would go on to win Best Rap Solo Performance at the 41st Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Will Smith's “Gettin' Jiggy Wit It” began a three-week stay at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Released for his 1997 debut album, Big Willie Style, the single would go on to win Best Rap Solo Performance at the 41st Annual GRAMMY Awards. 1999: GRAMMY-winning singer and songwriter Olivia Dean was born in Haringey, London, England. She shot to international stardom with her second album, The Art of Loving (2025), which topped the UK Albums chart and reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Rolling Stone ranked the album No. 28 on its list of the 100 best albums of 2025.

GRAMMY-winning singer and songwriter Olivia Dean was born in Haringey, London, England. She shot to international stardom with her second album, The Art of Loving (2025), which topped the UK Albums chart and reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Rolling Stone ranked the album No. 28 on its list of the 100 best albums of 2025. 2001: Madonna held open auditions for new dancers to perform with her on her Drowned World Tour. This was the highest-grossing concert tour of 2001 by a solo artist.

Madonna held open auditions for new dancers to perform with her on her Drowned World Tour. This was the highest-grossing concert tour of 2001 by a solo artist. 2005: The 20th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was held at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City. Among the luminaries inducted were U2, Percy Sledge, The O'Jays, Buddy Guy, The Pretenders, Seymour Stein, and Frank Barsalona.

The 20th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was held at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City. Among the luminaries inducted were U2, Percy Sledge, The O'Jays, Buddy Guy, The Pretenders, Seymour Stein, and Frank Barsalona. 2014: Singer Chris Brown was arrested for violating his probation. He was originally charged with felony assault against singer Rihanna in 2009.

Singer Chris Brown was arrested for violating his probation. He was originally charged with felony assault against singer Rihanna in 2009. 2016: English singer and songwriter Ellie Goulding sang Sting's "Fields of Gold" before the Queen of England and the Royal Family. Goulding performed this song at the Commonwealth Day service at London's Westminster Abbey.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Memorable recordings and performances that took place on March 14 include:

1982: Metallica made their live debut at Radio City in Anaheim, California. The lineup of James Hetfield, Dave Mustaine, Lars Ulrich, and Ron McGovney played a set comprising mostly covers by Diamond Head, Sweet Savage, Blitzkrieg, and Savage. The nine-track setlist also included the originals “Hit the Lights” and “Jump in the Fire,” which would feature on their 1983 debut album, Kill ‘Em All.

Metallica made their live debut at Radio City in Anaheim, California. The lineup of James Hetfield, Dave Mustaine, Lars Ulrich, and Ron McGovney played a set comprising mostly covers by Diamond Head, Sweet Savage, Blitzkrieg, and Savage. The nine-track setlist also included the originals “Hit the Lights” and “Jump in the Fire,” which would feature on their 1983 debut album, Kill ‘Em All. 2014: Calvin Harris' new song "Summer" played for the first time on the U.K.'s hit music radio station, Capital.

Calvin Harris' new song "Summer" played for the first time on the U.K.'s hit music radio station, Capital. 2018: Saweetie performed at the South by Southwest conference and festival in Austin, Texas.

Saweetie performed at the South by Southwest conference and festival in Austin, Texas. 2023: The Jonas Brothers began their five-night residency at Broadway's Marquis Theatre. Nick Jonas has performed on Broadway in the past, with roles in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Annie Get Your Gun.