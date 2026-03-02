This Day in Top 40 History: March 2

On March 2, 1964, the Beatles started filming A Hard Day's Night, their first movie, at Marylebone Station in London. With a soundtrack featuring original tracks by Paul McCartney and John Lennon, the film explored how the band navigated "Beatlemania" when they blew up in the U.S. Keep reading to find more significant Top 40 history moments from March 2.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are several Top 40 hits released on March 2:

1992: The Red Hot Chili Peppers put out “Under The Bridge,” which was featured on their fifth studio LP, Blood Sugar Sex Magik. The track stalled at No. 2 on Billboard's Hot 100, becoming their highest-charting song on that chart. It cracked the Top 20 on the U.K. Singles chart as well, reaching No. 13.

Cultural Milestones

Top 40 historical cultural events from March 2 include:

1962: Jon Bon Jovi was born to Carol and John Bongiovi in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. His successful music career has seen him achieve many feats, such as helping to place six No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 as the founder and frontman of Bon Jovi. These include Slippery When Wet, What About Now, and New Jersey.

Industry Changes and Challenges

March 2 has presented a few notable challenges for the music community, such as:

1975: Paul McCartney and his wife, Linda, were pulled over by the police in Los Angeles, California. Since the officers found marijuana in their car, they arrested the latter, who chose to take the blame because the “My Brave Face” singer was behind the wheel. Thankfully, Linda was released after a while.

