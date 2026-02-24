This Day in Top 40 History: February 24

From mega awards to touching tributes, Feb. 24 has had some major events and performances. Notable highlights of this day in music history are performances at the memorial service for NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, Paul Simon winning Album of the Year for Graceland, and Harry Styles performing at a sold-out show in Melbourne.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Songs that had a huge impact on the music world include:

Roberta Flack's "Killing Me Softly With His Song" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained there for five consecutive weeks. 1975: Led Zeppelin issued their sixth studio LP Physical Graffiti, featuring “The Rover” and “Ten Years Gone.” Although it debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, it quickly hit No. 1 and held onto that spot for about a month. The record reached the top of the U.K. Official Albums chart, too.

Train dropped their self-titled debut album. The set didn't chart within the Top 40 on the Billboard 200 chart. Even so, it delivered one of the band's most popular hits, “Meet Virginia,” which landed at No. 20 on Billboard's Hot 100. 1999: Pop singer Céline Dion won Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “My Heart Will Go On” at the 41st GRAMMY Awards. This song was a hit from the movie Titanic.

Cultural Milestones

Events and performances that helped shape worldwide culture include:

At Buckingham Palace, London, Queen Elizabeth II knighted Elton John, recognizing his contributions to music and charity. This historic moment came after the “Sacrifice” singer was mistakenly called “Sir Elton John” as he walked towards Her Majesty. 2009: The U.S. Mint produced a commemorative quarter engraved with big-band leader Duke Ellington, marking the first time a Black American was featured on a circulating U.S. coin.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Notable performances from Feb. 24 over the years include:

Pop crooner Barry Manilow hosted The Second Barry Manilow Special TV show with guest star Ray Charles. The show later received a Primetime Creative Arts Award for Outstanding Musical Direction. 2023: Harry Styles performed at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne to a packed and ecstatic crowd of almost 50,000 people. This performance was part of his Love on Tour shows.

Industry Tributes

Tributes to famous musicians from Feb. 24 include:

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee was arrested for allegedly physically assaulting his then-wife Pamela Anderson while she was holding their son, Dylan. Lee was charged with child and spousal abuse. After pleading no contest to the latter, he got a six-month prison sentence. 2020: Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, and Beyoncé performed a moving tribute at the memorial service for NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. Many other celebrities and musicians also attended.