This Day in Top 40 History: February 16

On February 16, 1990, Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, was born in Ontario, Canada. He began pursuing music at 17 after dropping out of high school. As of this writing, he has scored at least five chart-topping albums on the Billboard 200, including Starboy and Hurry Up Tomorrow. The Weeknd has also placed multiple No. 1 hits on Billboard's Hot 100, such as “The Hills” and “Can't Feel My Face.”