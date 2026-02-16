This Day in Top 40 History: February 16
On February 16, 1990, Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, was born in Ontario, Canada. He began pursuing music at 17 after dropping out of high school. As of this writing, he has scored at least five chart-topping albums on the Billboard 200, including Starboy and Hurry Up Tomorrow. The Weeknd has also placed multiple No. 1 hits on Billboard's Hot 100, such as “The Hills” and “Can't Feel My Face.”
Other prominent figures whose birthdays fall on this date include “I Got You Babe” hitmaker Sonny Bono of Sonny & Cher, and Danielle Haim of HAIM.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Some artists have launched their new music on February 16, including:
- 1999: Jordan Knight dropped “Give It to You,” the lead single from his self-titled debut solo LP. Co-written by “Blurred Lines” singer Robin Thicke, this song was lauded for its smooth falsetto and bold, sensual lyrics. It landed at No. 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 and No. 5 on the UK Singles Chart.
- 2018: Sean Paul released “Mad Love,” featuring Becky G and David Guetta. The track garnered praise for its catchy chorus, infectious rhythm, and bilingual lyrics. While it didn't enter the Billboard Hot 100, it cracked the Singles Chart, where it peaked at No. 22.
Cultural Milestones
Some unforgettable Top 40 history cultural moments from February 16 are:
- 1999: Governor Mark Dayton declared “Rolling Stones Day” in Minnesota, honoring the band's over five-decade-long career that had seen them drop chart-toppers such as “Paint It, Black” and “Honky Tonk Women.” This move also recognized their connection to the state, as they hosted their first concert there. Dayton previously worked as a bodyguard for the band.
- 2007: After unsuccessfully trying to reconnect with her sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, Britney Spears stepped into a Los Angeles salon and shaved off her hair. The “...Baby One More Time” singer would later reveal in her memoir, The Woman in Me, that she was trying to fight back after years of objectification, public scrutiny, and loss of control over her life.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Here are some industry setbacks that made the news on February 16.
- 1990: Superior Court Judge Robert Altman slapped Ike Turner with a four-year prison sentence following his drug-related charges. The “River Deep, Mountain High” hitmaker got a year off his sentence due to time already spent in custody. As such, he would only be eligible for parole after 18 months.
- 1999: Russell Tyrone Jones, also known as Ol' Dirty Bastard, was taken into custody in Hollywood, Los Angeles. According to sources, the police found the “Got Your Money” singer wearing a bulletproof vest, which was against the law because of his prior arrests.
- 2015: Leslie Gore died of cancer in New York City. The 68-year-old was best known for “It's My Party,” which reached the summit of the Billboard Hot 100 in 1963. Gore placed other Top 10 hits in the U.S., too, including “She's a Fool,” “Judy's Turn to Cry,” and “You Don't Own Me.”
With these events, which include song releases, arrests, and memorable cultural moments, it's evident that February 16 has transformed Top 40 history.