This Day in Top 40 History: February 8

On Feb. 8, 1965, The Supremes launched “Stop! In The Name of Love.” The single debuted at No. 80 on Billboard's Hot 100 but quickly climbed to the top of the chart, becoming their fourth No. 1 hit at the time. Additionally, it earned the group a GRAMMY Award nomination in 1966. Apart from the release of historic songs, February 8 has hosted other significant moments that have shaped Top 40 history. Here's everything you should know about this date.