This Day in Top 40 History: February 8
On Feb. 8, 1965, The Supremes launched “Stop! In The Name of Love.” The single debuted at No. 80 on Billboard's Hot 100 but quickly climbed to the top of the chart, becoming their fourth No. 1 hit at the time. Additionally, it earned the group a GRAMMY Award nomination in 1966. Apart from the release of historic songs, February 8 has hosted other significant moments that have shaped Top 40 history. Here's everything you should know about this date.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Below are several standout albums released on Feb. 8.
- 2000: 3 Doors Down put out their debut album, The Better Life, through Republic Records. It stalled at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. A couple of tracks from this set also charted within the Top 40 on the Hot 100, including “Kryptonite” and “Be Like That.”
- 2000: Ghostface Killah issued his sophomore album, Supreme Clientele, featuring guest vocals from RZA, Method Man, and Raekwon. It debuted and peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and sold more than 130,000 copies in its opening week. The record also delivered “Cherchez LaGhost,” which peaked at No. 38 on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.
Cultural Milestones
These cultural milestones from Feb. 8 are worthy of mention:
- 1956: A day after his birthday, Charles Hardin Holley, best known as Buddy Holly, signed with Decca Records. However, the record label omitted the “e” in his surname when drafting the contract. Since the “It Doesn't Matter Anymore” singer didn't want to risk losing the deal, he started using the name “Buddy Holly.”
- 1986: Anderson .Paak was born in Oxnard, California. He appeared in Bruno Mars' “Leave The Door Open,” which reached No. 1 on the Hot 100. Two of his other collaborations with the “Locked Out of Heaven” hitmaker, “Smokin Out The Window” and “Skate,” cracked the Top 20 on the same chart as well.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Feb. 8 has brought changes and challenges that have affected not only the music industry but also the lives of various artists.
- 1980: David Bowie and his first wife, Angie, finalized their divorce. The couple, who tied the knot in March 1970, had been separated for a while. In their divorce settlement, Angie walked away with a £500,000 ($688,817) payment, while the “Let's Dance” artist got custody of their son, Duncan Zowie Jones.
- 1990: After years of battling depression, Del Shannon died by suicide in his Santa Clarita home in California. Shannon's most notable hit was “Runaway,” which soared to the top of both the Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart. In addition, he scored several other Top 40 singles during his career, including “Keep Searchin' (We'll Follow The Sun)” and "Hats Off to Larry."
- 2009: While leaving a party in Los Angeles, “Don't Judge Me” Chris Brown and his then-girlfriend Rihanna were involved in a physical altercation that saw them miss the GRAMMY Awards ceremony, where they were scheduled to perform.
These events, which include memorable cultural moments and life-changing mistakes, are enough proof that Feb. 8 is a big day in Top 40 history.