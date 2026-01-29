This Day in Top 40 History: January 29

On Jan. 29, 1967, the Jimi Hendrix Experience performed at the Saville Theatre in London for the first time. The “All Along The Watchtower” hitmakers were supporting The Who, who were among the concert's headliners. Notable attendees included The Beatles' Paul McCartney and John Lennon, as well as Eric Clapton. Excited to discover more impactful Top 40 history moments? Scroll on.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

A couple of artists have made their debut releases on Jan. 29 and transformed their music careers.

Klaxons issued their debut album Myths of the Near Future, which peaked at No. 2 in the U.K. The record delivered several UK Top 40 singles as well, including “Golden Skans,” “Magick,” and “Gravity's Rainbow.” 2008: Vampire Weekend launched their self-titled debut album, including hits such as “A-Punk” and “Oxford Comma.” The latter cracked the Top 40 in the U.K. Singles Chart. Additionally, Vampire Weekend stalled at No. 15 on the Official Albums Chart.

Vampire Weekend launched their self-titled debut album, including hits such as “A-Punk” and “Oxford Comma.” The latter cracked the Top 40 in the U.K. Singles Chart. Additionally, Vampire Weekend stalled at No. 15 on the Official Albums Chart. 2021: Arlo Parks dropped her debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, through Transgressive Records. The record, which featured tracks such as “Hurt,” “Green Eyes,” and “Hope," peaked at No. 3 on the U.K. Official Albums Chart.

Cultural Milestones

The list of artists who commemorate their birthdays on Jan. 29 includes:

Adam Lambert, best known as Queen's frontman, was born in Indianapolis, Indiana. He rose to fame in 2009 when he finished as the runner-up of the eighth season of American Idol. As a solo artist, he has scored a few Top 40 hits in the U.S., including “Whataya Want From Me” and “If I Had You.” 1985: “Human” singer Rag'n'Bone Man was born in East Sussex, England. His professional music career began when he joined the Rum Committee and collaborated with various talents. Rag'n'Bone Man then bagged a record deal with High Focus Records and later signed with Columbia Records, through which he dropped his 2021 No. 1 album, Life by Misadventure.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Renowned members of the music community have faced various setbacks on January 29, including:

Mary Wilson of The Supremes, who scored 20 Top 10 hits on the Hot 100, was involved in a car accident in California after her Jeep drifted to the right and she overcorrected it. The singer recovered physically from the injuries she sustained, but her teenage son, Rafael Ferrer, did not make it. 2014: A petition to deport Justin Bieber surpassed the 100,000-signature mark, meaning the White House had to respond. According to sources, the Americans who signed it felt that he was dangerous and a bad influence on the youth. He had been arrested about a month earlier for driving under the influence and without a valid license.

A petition to deport Justin Bieber surpassed the 100,000-signature mark, meaning the White House had to respond. According to sources, the Americans who signed it felt that he was dangerous and a bad influence on the youth. He had been arrested about a month earlier for driving under the influence and without a valid license. 2019: James Ingram, whose “I Don't Have a Heart” hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, died of brain cancer at 66. The GRAMMY winner's over four-decade-long career had seen him collaborate with many big names, including Quincy Jones, Kenny Rogers, and Patti Austin.