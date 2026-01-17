This Day in Top 40 History: January 17

Jan. 17, 1993, hosted the America's Reunion on the Mall, the pre-inauguration event for former U.S. president Bill Clinton. To kick off the inauguration festivities, a concert held at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., featured a long list of performers. Some of the notable names on it were "Queen of Soul" singer Aretha Franklin and the "King of Pop," Michael Jackson. Read on for more reasons, including album releases and interesting cultural moments, that Jan. 17 is a memorable date in Top 40 history.