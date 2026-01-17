This Day in Top 40 History: January 17
Jan. 17, 1993, hosted the America’s Reunion on the Mall, the pre-inauguration event for former U.S. president Bill Clinton. To kick off the inauguration festivities, a concert held at the…
Jan. 17, 1993, hosted the America's Reunion on the Mall, the pre-inauguration event for former U.S. president Bill Clinton. To kick off the inauguration festivities, a concert held at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., featured a long list of performers. Some of the notable names on it were "Queen of Soul" singer Aretha Franklin and the "King of Pop," Michael Jackson. Read on for more reasons, including album releases and interesting cultural moments, that Jan. 17 is a memorable date in Top 40 history.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
These albums from Jan. 17 are a must-listen for Top 40 music fans:
- 1966: Simon & Garfunkel dropped their sophomore studio album, Sounds of Silence, which peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard 200. The title track hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, while "I Am a Rock" landed at No. 3 on the same chart.
- 1969: Aretha Franklin unveiled her Soul '69 album via Atlantic Records. It included twelve tracks, including "Crazy He Calls Me" and "Today I Sing The Blues." None of the songs achieved great commercial success, despite the album reaching No. 1 on Billboard's R&B Albums chart.
- 2020: Mac Miller's first posthumous album, Circles, was released. The twelve-track project reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart and delivered a number of successful hits. Some of these were "Good News" and "Blue World," which peaked at No. 17 and No. 38, respectively, on the Hot 100.
- 2020: Eminem put out his 11th studio album, Music to Be Murdered By, featuring guest appearances from Ed Sheeran, Anderson Paak, and Don Toliver. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking his tenth consecutive chart-topping record. The album also spawned four Top 40 singles, including "Godzilla," "Darkness," and "Those Kinda Nights."
- 2020: Halsey released her third studio album, Manic, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. This record's most successful track was "Without Me," which reached No. 1 on the Hot 100. "You Should Be Sad" and "Graveyard" cracked the Top 40 as well.
Cultural Milestones
These cultural moments from Jan. 17 are worth mentioning:
- 2000: The 27th American Music Awards took place at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium. Mariah Carey opened the event with an exhilarating performance, along with Nas and Joe. Among the winners were Shania Twain and Lauryn Hill.
- 2001: Jason Newsted departed Metallica after many years of playing and touring had taken a toll on his physical health. He had helped the band score hits such as "The Unforgiven" and "Enter Sandman," which charted within the Top 40 on the Hot 100.
With a historic concert in America's capital and many albums released on Jan. 17, this date has played its role in shaping Top 40 history.