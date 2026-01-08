This Day in Top 40 History: January 8

On Jan. 8, 2021, Olivia Rodrigo dropped her debut single, “driver's license,” which was from her album Sour. It hit No. 1 on both the UK Singles Chart and Billboard's Hot 100, making her the youngest solo artist to debut at the top of the latter. That aside, the song's success marked the launch of her thriving music career, which has seen her score five more Top 10 hits in the US, including “Vampire” and “Deja Vu.”