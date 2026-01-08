This Day in Top 40 History: January 8
On Jan. 8, 2021, Olivia Rodrigo dropped her debut single, “driver's license,” which was from her album Sour. It hit No. 1 on both the UK Singles Chart and Billboard's Hot 100, making her the youngest solo artist to debut at the top of the latter. That aside, the song's success marked the launch of her thriving music career, which has seen her score five more Top 10 hits in the US, including “Vampire” and “Deja Vu.”
Apart from the release of career-transforming hits, Jan. 8 has witnessed other Top 40 historical events. Keep scrolling to learn about these notable moments.
Cultural Milestones
Top 40 cultural moments from January 8 include:
- 1935: Elvis Presley, the first artist to place 100 songs on the Hot 100, was born in Tupelo, Mississippi. As of this writing, over 100 of his tracks have charted within the Top 40 on the same chart, including 25 Top 10 hits. That pool has titles such as “Are You Lonesome Tonight?,” “Stuck on You,” and “Good Luck Charm.”
- 1947: David Bowie, known for No. 1 hits such as “Fame” and “Let's Dance,” was born in London, England. Notably, Bowie released his final studio album, Blackstar, on this date in 2016. It would become his first number-one album in the US.
- 1989: Richard Marx, who has placed nine Top 10 hits on the Hot 100, married Cynthia Rhodes. The couple, however, divorced in 2014 after 25 years of marriage. Despite the split, they continue to maintain an amicable relationship as they co-parent their three sons, Lucas, Jesse, and Brandon.
- 2018: Kendrick Lamar stole the show during the halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta, Georgia. He started by performing Top 20 hits such as “DNA,” “Element,” and “Humble,” and then wrapped things up with “All The Stars,” his hit with SZA.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Here are some unforgettable industry changes and challenges from January 8:
- 1973: After six years of marriage to Priscilla, and on his 38th birthday, Elvis Presley filed for divorce. He had met his wife when she was only 14 during his military service in Germany. They shared a daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who later tied the knot with Michael Jackson.
- 1991: Steve Clark died at 30 following an accidental overdose of prescription drugs and alcohol. He was a member of Def Leppard, whose discography includes Top 10 hits such as “Pour Some Sugar On Me,” “Love Bites,” and “Armageddon It.” Previously, a car crash had claimed their drummer, Rick Allen's arm.
- 2014: Reather Dixon Turner died from cardiac arrest at 69. She was a founding member of The Bobbettes, best known for their 1957 hit “Mr. Lee.” While it soared to No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart, it peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100. The song's success made them one of the first girl groups to release a Top 10 hit.
It's fair to say that January 8 has transformed Top 40 history. The births of Presley and Bowie, for instance, gifted the world two musical talents who influenced millions of fans and artists alike.