Sabrina Carpenter Reveals Bathroom Fire Mishap in 2025 Year-End Recap

Sabrina Carpenter told fans on Instagram Stories that she set her bathroom ablaze by mistake sometime in 2025, according to People. The pop star uploaded a picture on Dec. 31 displaying burn marks across her sink and mirror. A candle sat close by.

"Set my bathroom on fire by accident," the 26-year-old wrote with the image and added a white heart emoji. Scorch marks streaked the counter. Soot blanketed parts of the cracked mirror.

The bathroom fire disclosure appeared within a string of posts where the "Espresso" singer reflected on her past 12 months and other snapshots from her year, both good and bad. She never explained when it occurred or what sparked the blaze.

She dropped behind-the-scenes shots from filming the "Manchild" video. She showed off pictures from her Vogue cover session. Her Short n' Sweet Tour carried her around the globe before ending in Los Angeles in November, wrapping up 72 shows across 14 months.

August brought another big moment: the drop of her seventh studio record Man's Best Friend. She sang on Taylor Swift's record The Life of a Showgirl too, lending her voice to the title track.

"I love you guys so much," Carpenter wrote on Instagram on December 24. "Thank you for caring for these songs the way i do and for such a special 2025!! I feel lucky to know there's still so much good to come."

The Pennsylvania native gifted fans a bonus track called "Such a Funny Way" on Christmas Eve. She labeled it "a cathartic christmas crashout song" for anyone who needed it.