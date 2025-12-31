This Day in Top 40 History: December 31

On New Year's Eve in 1948, Donna Summer was born in Boston, Massachusetts. Her 1975 debut single, “Love to Love You Baby,” peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Hot 100. To celebrate the hit's release, she performed at a disco in New York on this day in 1975. For the event, Casablanca Records had flown in a massive cake made in Summer's image to honor her. Additionally, the Songwriters Hall of Fame posthumous inductee made history in the late 1970s when she achieved four number-one singles on the Hot 100 within a little over a year. The list included “Bad Girls,” Hot Stuff,” and “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough).” Here are more Top 40 history events from December 31 that deserve mention.