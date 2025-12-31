Disney Could Pursue $4 Billion Taylor Swift Deal for Exclusive Content on Disney+

The Hollywood Reporter predicted Disney might chase a $4 billion partnership with Taylor Swift. This would make Disney+ the sole home for her concert films, documentaries, and scripted projects in 2026. Entertainment journalist Seth Abramovitch wrote the prediction, picturing how the company would acquire a 360-degree production and live-events company centered on the singer.

The proposal would match what Disney paid for Lucasfilm back in 2012. Swift would retain ownership of her music, but she would collaborate with the studio on films, documentaries, live events, and merchandise.

Disney+ would become the only streaming platform for concert films and behind-the-scenes projects. The arrangement would also allow the artist to move into scripted film and television work. Meanwhile, the consumer products arm would handle merchandising and themed experiences tied to album releases and theme parks.

Swift has collaborated with Disney through Searchlight Pictures, which is producing her feature directorial debut. She released folklore: the long pond studio sessions on Disney+ in 2020. Then came Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film in 2024.

The platform added Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show earlier this month. The six-episode series Taylor Swift: The End of an Era featured appearances from Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, Gracie Abrams, and Florence Welch.

A pop-up exhibition at Disney's Hollywood Studios runs through Jan. 23, 2026. It's drawing long lines at Walt Disney Presents. Swift ended her partnership with Netflix after the platform aired a joke on Ginny & Georgia in 2021 that she criticized on social media.

Fans showed mixed reactions to the speculation. Some supporters hope the deal could release the Reputation Stadium Tour and other concert footage. Others worry about over-commercialization through theme parks and merchandise that might push away fans who can't afford premium prices.

Critics questioned how the partnership would match Swift's stance on ownership. The musician bought back her master recordings this year after a long dispute with Big Machine Records.