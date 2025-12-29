ContestsEvents
Wendy’s Offering 1-Cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers on Dec. 30 for National Bacon Day

In celebration of National Bacon Day on Tuesday, Dec. 30, Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers will be just one cent.

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: A general view of a Wendy's restaurant on September 15, 2022 in Farmingdale, New York, United States. Many families along with businesses are suffering the effects of inflation as the economy is dictating a change in spending habits. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
If you're trying to save a little money to end the year, Wendy's is trying to help you out a little this Tuesday. In celebration of National Bacon Day on Tuesday, Dec. 30, Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers will be just one cent.

Obviously there are a couple catches: First, you'll have to order through the app, and you'll have to make another purchase with it. But still, all-in-all, a good deal.

To get in on the offer, customers will need to download the app, sign up or log in to their Wendy’s Rewards account, and place their order that way — in-store or drive-thru purchases without using the app won’t qualify.

This isn’t just any cheeseburger — the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger is made with a "fresh, never-frozen square beef patty," topped with Applewood-smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted bun. For fans of bacon and value deals, the timing is hard to beat.

This sweet after-holiday deal gives burger lovers a chance to enjoy a classic favorite at nearly no cost before the calendar flips over to 2026 - a welcome treat after the season of gift lists and feast-filled dinners.

