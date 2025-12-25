This Day in Top 40 History: December 25

In 2024, Christmas Day was epic thanks to Beyoncé's iconic halftime performance at the Baltimore Ravens-Houston Texans game at NRG Stadium in Texas. With Post Malone, Shaboozey, and her daughter, Blue Ivy, joining her on stage, Beyoncé sang Top 40 singles from her album COWBOY CARTER, including “TEXAS HOLD 'EM,” “16 CARRIAGES,” and “BLACKBIIRD.” Her medley of “SPAGHETTII” and “RIIVERDANCE” also left the crowd in awe. Dec. 25 has hosted many memorable events in Top 40 history, so read on to learn more.