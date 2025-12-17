Coldplay Leads Millennium Touring Rankings With 24.8 Million Tickets Sold

Coldplay has moved 24.8 million tickets since 2001, putting them at the top of Pollstar's list for the millennium's most-attended touring acts. The concert trade publication released these rankings on Monday, drawing from ticket sales between Jan. 1, 2001, and the close of 2025. The other top five include:

U2 - 20.2 million tickets.

Ed Sheeran - 19.6 million.

Dave Matthews Band - 19.6 million tickets.

Taylor Swift - 18.9 million tickets.

Swift is the sole woman cracking the top 10. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Kenny Chesney, Metallica, Bon Jovi, and Elton John occupy the remaining slots.

Only four women appear in the top 25: Pink lands at No. 11 with just under 13 million tickets sold. Beyoncé claims No. 13 with 11.8 million. Madonna sits at No. 15 with almost 11 million.

Ticket counts tell a different story from revenue. Swift has raked in over $3.1 billion during the millennium, per the chart Pollstar published Monday. Coldplay trails at nearly $2.5 billion in gross revenue despite selling more tickets.

The Eras Tour broke records as the first tour to crack the billion-dollar threshold in 2023, per Pollstar's year-end charts from that year. Come December 2024, Pollstar confirmed the Eras Tour pulled in $2.2 billion across its nearly two-year stretch, cementing its spot as the biggest-grossing tour ever.

Pollstar's September report showed the Music of the Spheres tour hit $1.39 billion in cumulative grosses. That tour kicked off in 2022 and wrapped in 2025.

The Weeknd's After Hours 'Til Dawn Tour surpassed $1 billion last month, Live Nation confirmed. Tours breaking the billion-dollar barrier represent a fresh development in the 2020s.