This Day in Top 40 History: December 10
On Dec. 10, Shakira broke new ground on Saturday Night Live, a show that rarely featured all-Spanish music. Queen released an album that reached the top of the charts in several countries, and country singer Faron Young passed away. Read on to learn more about significant moments in Top 40 history that took place on Dec. 10.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Here are some notable album releases from Dec. 10:
- 1976: Wings dropped their triple live album Wings Over America, featuring the single "Maybe I'm Amazed," which reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a Top 30 hit in the U.K. The album reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Top LPs & Tape chart, peaking at No. 8 on the U.K. Albums chart.
- 1976: Queen launched A Day at the Races. The album reached No. 1 in the U.K., Netherlands, and Japan, and peaked at No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard 200. The singles "Somebody to Love" and "Tie Your Mother Down" peaked at No. 2 and No. 31 on the U.K. Singles Chart, respectively.
Cultural Milestones
Do you recall these Top 40 historical cultural moments from Dec. 10?
- 2005: The "How Do I Live" artist Trisha Yearwood and "Lost in You" singer Garth Brooks got married in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Together, they have achieved various milestones, including winning a GRAMMY in 1998 for their duet "In Another's Eyes," and they both received stars on the Music City Walk of Fame in 2015.
- 2005: Shakira made a significant impact when she collaborated with Alejandro Sanz to perform their song "La Tortura" on Saturday Night Live, a show that typically didn't welcome all-Spanish music. The song soared to No. 23 on Billboard's Hot 100 and held the No. 1 spot on the Hot Latin Songs chart for 25 weeks.
- 2007: Led Zeppelin reunited for the first time in over two decades to play a one-off show at London's O2 Arena. The concert honored Ahmet Ertegun, Atlantic Records' founder, who gave them a chance in 1968 and played a significant role in their career. With fewer than 20,000 tickets available, there were over 20 million requests, setting a Guinness World Record for the highest ticket demand for a single show.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The music community was saddened by these deaths that occurred on Dec. 10:
- 1996: Faron Young died at 64 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Depressed because of his failing health — he had emphysema and cancer — the "Goin' Steady" hitmaker left a suicide note. In it, he expressed his feeling that the industry favored younger country musicians, leaving older artists like him unappreciated and underpaid.
- 2003: William Franklin "Bill" Deal of Bill Deal & The Rhondels passed away at 59, following a heart attack in his home in Virginia Beach. Deal and his band released many Top 40 singles, such as "May I," which landed at No. 39 on Billboard charts and sold an estimated 400,000 copies in the U.S. "I've Been Hurt" moved over a million copies and reached No. 35 on the charts, and "What Kind of Fool Do You Think I Am" climbed to No. 23.
Thanks to these Top 40 history events, Dec. 10 is an unforgettable date for music fans worldwide.