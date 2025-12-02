This Day in Top 40 History: December 2
On Dec. 2, 1981, Britney Spears was born and would later become the "Princess of Pop." She achieved six No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart and multiple No. 1 hits on the Hot 100. At 21, she was the youngest pop star to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Charlie Puth was also born on this day in 1991. He's most known for his collaboration with Wiz Khalifa, "See You Again," which spent over 10 weeks at the top of the Hot 100. Check out more Top 40 history events from Dec. 2.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
These albums from Dec. 2 featured Top 40 hits:
- 2016: John Legend dropped his sixth studio album, Darkness and Light. Its lead single, "Love Me Now," captured the hearts of many listeners with its heartfelt message, which urged them to embrace love and live in the present. The song climbed to No. 17 on the U.K.'s Official Singles chart.
- 2022: Metro Boomin launched his sophomore album, Heroes & Villains, which included guest vocals from many Top 40 artists, such as Chris Brown, Future, and The Weeknd. All of its 15 tracks found their way into the Billboard Hot 100, and two of them, "Superhero (Heroes & Villains)" and "Creepin'," debuted in the Top 10.
Notable Recordings and Performances
There have been many memorable performances on Dec. 2, including:
- 1984: The Jacksons brought the house down at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, while on their Victory Tour, which spanned over 50 shows across the U.S. and Canada. This event saw Michael Jackson perform some of his No. 1 singles, including "Billie Jean," "Beat It," and "Rock With You."
- 2018: The Carters concluded their On the Run II Tour with an exciting performance in Johannesburg, South Africa, at FNB Stadium. Beyonce and Jay-Z were joined by other Top 40 artists, such as Usher, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Ed Sheeran, and Pharrell Williams, who were all attending the inaugural Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Most music lovers remember these industry changes and challenges from Dec. 2:
- 2006: Dave Mount, a founding member of Mud, died at St Helier's Hospital in Carshalton, Surrey. This was about two years after Les Gray, another of the band's original members, died from a heart attack. During their reign, Mud released a few No. 1 hits, such as "Lonely This Christmas," "Tiger Peak," and "Oh Boy."
- 2020: Ann Marie, who is known for her single "Secret," was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia, on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, and murder. She was connected to the shooting and murder of a man in a hotel room in November.
Juice WRLD was also born on Dec. 2 in 1998. He was known for his single "Lucid Dreams," which soared to No. 2 on the Hot 100. Unfortunately, his life was cut short at the age of 21 following an accidental overdose of painkillers. This event and the others mentioned have earned this day its place in Top 40 history.