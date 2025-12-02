This Day in Top 40 History: December 2

On Dec. 2, 1981, Britney Spears was born and would later become the "Princess of Pop." She achieved six No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart and multiple No. 1 hits on the Hot 100. At 21, she was the youngest pop star to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Charlie Puth was also born on this day in 1991. He's most known for his collaboration with Wiz Khalifa, "See You Again," which spent over 10 weeks at the top of the Hot 100. Check out more Top 40 history events from Dec. 2.