This Day in Top 40 History: November 16

On Nov. 16, 2024, Gracie Abrams joined Taylor Swift on stage as a surprise guest. During the acoustic set, the singers performed a mashup, combining "Out of the Woods" and "Us." Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Nov. 16.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are breakthrough hits from Nov. 16 that defined a generation of music:

1968: The Jimi Hendrix Experience topped the charts with Electric Ladyland. The album stayed at No. 1 for two weeks, and it was the final album released by the Experience.

1974: John Lennon reached No. 1 on the charts with Walls And Bridges. The album spent eight weeks at the top of the Billboard 200. It was Lennon's second No. 1 album as a solo artist, following the 1974 success of Imagine.

1977: Rush made waves in America by scoring three certified Gold albums: 2112, All The World's A Stage, and A Farewell To Kings.

1985: "We Built This City" by Starships reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was the group's second of three No. 1 hits.

Cultural Milestones

These cultural moments from Nov. 16 highlight the dynamic music industry:

1954: Even as people prepped for Thanksgiving, Perry Como was looking ahead to Christmas. Como recorded the first version of "Home for the Holidays" on this date and released it in December as a single.

2004: Michael Jackson released a box set of four audio CDs and one DVD called The Ultimate Collection. The DVD was an exclusive release of Live in Bucharest: The Dangerous Tour. The box set was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America in 2013.

2020: An article in Variety announced that Scooter Braun had sold the rights to Taylor Swift's master recordings for her first five albums. The sale led to a years-long dispute and prompted Swift to re-record all her material so she could have ownership over her music.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Live performances are what make an artist truly shine:

2007: Beyonce released the live album that went alongside the concert film from The Beyonce Experience Tour. The album, The Beyonce Experience Live, featured songs from the singer's first two albums.

2008: After 10 years on the air, MTV's show Total Request Live aired its final episode. The three-hour finale included performances from Snoop Dogg, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Travis Barker. While the show was later revived, it never had the same success as the original.

After 10 years on the air, MTV's show Total Request Live aired its final episode. The three-hour finale included performances from Snoop Dogg, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Travis Barker. While the show was later revived, it never had the same success as the original. 2024: Christina Aguilera joined Sabrina Carpenter onstage for a duet of "What a Girl Wants." The concert was part of Carpenter's Short 'n' Sweet Tour.