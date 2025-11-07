This Day in Top 40 History: November 7

Lorde and David Guetta, who have each contributed significantly to pop music, were both born — albeit 29 years apart — on Nov. 7. Each has brought a unique style and fresh perspective to every song they've released throughout their impressive careers. Continue reading for more top 40 history from Nov. 7.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several songs were released on Nov. 7, 1987, a monumental year for breakthrough hits, including:

1987: Bruce Springsteen's album Tunnel Of Love reached No. 1 on the charts. One single from the album, "Brilliant Disguise," peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100.

Cultural Milestones

These events that occurred on Nov. 7 highlight the personalities behind the music they created:

1951: Frank Sinatra married his second wife, Ava Gardner. The pair separated in 1953, and after their split, Sinatra had two other marriages.

2016: Leonard Cohen passed away at the age of 82. Cohen contributed to the music industry for decades and received many accolades for his songwriting and folk-style sound.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Here are some notable live performances from over the decades on Nov. 7:

1963: The Beatles performed on the stage at the Adelphi Cinema in Dublin. The band only played two shows in Ireland — both on the same night.

2018: Billie Eilish performed two shows at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. The shows were part of her 1 By 1 Tour.