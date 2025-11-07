ContestsEvents
This Day in Top 40 History: November 7

Lorde attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Lorde and David Guetta, who have each contributed significantly to pop music, were both born — albeit 29 years apart — on Nov. 7. Each has brought a unique style and fresh perspective to every song they've released throughout their impressive careers. Continue reading for more top 40 history from Nov. 7.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several songs were released on Nov. 7, 1987, a monumental year for breakthrough hits, including:

  • 1987: Bruce Springsteen's album Tunnel Of Love reached No. 1 on the charts. One single from the album, "Brilliant Disguise," peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100.
  • 1987: Tiffany topped the charts for the first time with her rendition of "I Think We're Alone Now." It was Tiffany's most popular song.

Cultural Milestones

These events that occurred on Nov. 7 highlight the personalities behind the music they created:

  • 1951: Frank Sinatra married his second wife, Ava Gardner. The pair separated in 1953, and after their split, Sinatra had two other marriages.
  • 1967: David Guetta was born in France. In his career so far, Guetta has sold over 10 million albums and 65 million singles worldwide.
  • 1996: Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor was born. Later, she became Lorde, a record-breaking pop musician.
  • 2012: Tragedy struck when scaffolding collapsed at a Linkin Park concert in Cape Town, South Africa. One woman died and 19 others sustained injuries. The band only learned of the accident after the show ended.
  • 2016: Leonard Cohen passed away at the age of 82. Cohen contributed to the music industry for decades and received many accolades for his songwriting and folk-style sound.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Here are some notable live performances from over the decades on Nov. 7:

  • 1963: The Beatles performed on the stage at the Adelphi Cinema in Dublin. The band only played two shows in Ireland — both on the same night.
  • 2009: Taylor Swift hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time and performed as the musical guest. She was just 19 years old at the time.
  • 2017: Aretha Franklin delivered a powerful final performance at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Gala in New York City. Sadly, she passed away a few months later.
  • 2018: Billie Eilish performed two shows at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. The shows were part of her 1 By 1 Tour.

Each of these events that occurred on Nov. 7 serves as a reminder of pop music's influence on culture.

