This Day in Top 40 History: October 30

On Oct. 30, 1999, Santana topped the Billboard 200 for the first time in 28 years with Supernatural. The album featured six singles, including "Smooth" and "Put Your Lights On." It was an international success, selling over 30 million copies worldwide. Santana took home a record-breaking nine GRAMMY awards for the album, tying the record previously held by Michael Jackson's Thriller. The awards included Album of the Year and Best Rock Album. Keep reading for more top 40 history from Oct. 30.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These chart-toppers highlight how different albums, singles, and artists each have their own moment in the spotlight.

1968: Marvin Gaye released the single "I Heard It Through the Grapevine." Although the track had been recorded twice previously by other artists, today it's commonly considered Gaye's song.

Marvin Gaye released the single "I Heard It Through the Grapevine." Although the track had been recorded twice previously by other artists, today it's commonly considered Gaye's song. 1971: Pink Floyd released their sixth album, Meddle. Originally released on vinyl, the entire B side of the record was a single song — "Echoes" which is 23 minutes long.

Pink Floyd released their sixth album, Meddle. Originally released on vinyl, the entire B side of the record was a single song — "Echoes" which is 23 minutes long. 2001: Barbra Streisand released her second holiday album, Christmas Memories. It included her renditions of classic holiday songs, such as "I'll Be Home For Christmas."

Barbra Streisand released her second holiday album, Christmas Memories. It included her renditions of classic holiday songs, such as "I'll Be Home For Christmas." 2001: Lenny Kravitz released Lenny, his sixth album, which included his GRAMMY award-winning hit "Dig In."

Cultural Milestones

These moments help remind us of the real people behind the music we love.

2002: DJ Jam Master Jay of Run-DMC was fatally shot at the age of 37. He had joined the influential hip-hop group in 1982 and played a major role in transforming the rap scene.

DJ Jam Master Jay of Run-DMC was fatally shot at the age of 37. He had joined the influential hip-hop group in 1982 and played a major role in transforming the rap scene. 2017: After the success of multiple singles from her album Younger Now, Miley Cyrus confirmed that there would be no more releases from the album and that she wouldn't be touring to promote it.

Notable Recordings and Performances

There's nothing like a seventh-inning stretch led by Eddie Vedder.

1975: Bob Dylan performed the first show of the Rolling Thunder Revue in Massachusetts. The tour prioritized small venues and low ticket prices to keep the concerts accessible.

Bob Dylan performed the first show of the Rolling Thunder Revue in Massachusetts. The tour prioritized small venues and low ticket prices to keep the concerts accessible. 2016: Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam led the crowd at Wrigley Field through the song "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch. It was the first time the Cubs were in the World Series since 1945.

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam led the crowd at Wrigley Field through the song "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch. It was the first time the Cubs were in the World Series since 1945. 2024: Sabrina Carpenter put on a Halloween-themed show as part of her Short n' Sweet tour. During the concert, she dressed as Sandy from Grease, Tinker Bell from Peter Pan, and a Playboy bunny.