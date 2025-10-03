This Day in Top 40 History: October 3

Oct. 3 has played a key role over the decades, marked by chart-toppers ruling the Billboard Hot 100, Elvis performing publicly for the first time, a TV premiere introducing future pop stars, a shocking Sinéad O'Connor performance, and the debut of a popular artist. Read on to learn about these and other events that shaped mainstream pop music.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The following singles dominated the Billboard Hot 100 chart on Oct. 3:

1964: "Oh, Pretty Woman" by Roy Orbison and The Candy Men was at No. 1, with Manfred Mann's "Do Wah Diddy Diddy" and The Newbeats' "Bread and Butter" close behind, giving a snapshot of the British Invasion and U.S. pop vying for the top.

Cultural Milestones

Off the charts, Oct. 3 brought moments that shifted the focus in pop culture:

1901: The Victor Talking Machine Company was incorporated. It later merged into RCA Victor and become a major pop label. It's best known for its recordings of Elvis.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These unforgettable performances and events on Oct. 3 have resonated throughout pop culture history:

1945: A 10-year-old Elvis Presley performed "Old Shep" in a Tupelo talent contest. It was among his first public performances, broadcast on the local radio.

