Project Alpha Brings Back Leadership and Wellness Workshops to 71st High School

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity's four local branches will host Project Alpha, a youth mentoring event, at 71st Senior High School in Fayetteville. The program takes place on November 8, bringing vital skills to middle and high school students.

Members from Epsilon Rho Lambda, Epsilon Zeta, Phi Gamma, and Tau Nu will guide workshops. The five-hour session starts at 8 a.m. Students will learn about smart choices, wellness, and success skills.

"Our goal is to invest in young men today so they can become strong leaders tomorrow," said Travis Greene, event coordinator, according to WRAL News. "Project Alpha gives students the opportunity to see examples of mentorship, brotherhood, and responsibility in action."

Short talks mix with hands-on activities. Students practice real-world skills through group work, one-on-one chats, and team projects. Each session builds toward creating strong, capable young adults.

The group's roots stretch back to 1906. Alpha Phi Alpha made history as the first Black men's college fraternity. In 1980 they created Project alpha and now shape young lives nationwide. The program helps teens aged 12 to 18 build better futures.

Epsilon Rho Lambda's work has had a deep local impact. They give scholarships, guide youth, and build bridges in Fayetteville. Year-round programs keep members close to young people who need support.