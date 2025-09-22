This Day in Top 40 History: September 22
On Sept. 22, 2012, Taylor Swift's "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" spent its third consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This song, the lead single from her fourth album, Red, also spent a record nine weeks at the top of the Top Country Songs chart and marked Swift's successful crossover from her country roots into mainstream pop. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Sept. 22.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Charting successes on Sept. 22 included:
- 2007: The enduring club classic "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This song remains a staple at weddings, school dances, and other celebratory events.
- 2018: "In My Feelings" by Drake spent its 10th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The single was from his fifth studio album, Scorpion.
Cultural Milestones
The music industry saw several impactful events on Sept. 22 in years gone by:
- 1958: Joan Marie Larkin, known professionally as Joan Jett, was born. Her band, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, found success with their chart-topping song "I Love Rock 'N Roll."
- 1994: Friends debuted on TV, and the theme song by The Rembrandts became forever ingrained in public memory.
Notable Recordings and Performances
These live performances from Sept. 22 highlight the diverse talent and influence found in contemporary pop music:
- 1972: David Bowie launched the North American leg of his iconic Ziggy Stardust Tour at the Cleveland Music Hall in Ohio. This was Bowie's first-ever live performance in the United States during the Ziggy Stardust era, and the tour's unique theatrical elements and press coverage helped establish him as a superstar in the country.
- 1990: Nirvana played a large concert at the Motorsports International Garage in Seattle, Washington. It was the band's only show with Dan Peters on the drums, as Dave Grohl successfully auditioned for the role of drummer just a few days later.
- 1992: Bruce Springsteen appeared on MTV Unplugged, but he only played one acoustic song, the previously unreleased "Red Headed Woman." The show was marketed as MTV Plugged to accommodate his artistic decision.
- 2001: A Tribute to Heroes aired on several U.S. networks to raise money following the Sept. 11 attacks. Performers included Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, U2, and Pearl Jam.
Sept. 22 is packed with memorable Top 40 moments — and you probably have the "Friends" theme song stuck in your head right now.