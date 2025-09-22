ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Top 40 History: September 22

On Sept. 22, 2012, Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” spent its third consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This song, the lead…

Megan Zahnd
Rapper Drake attends day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

On Sept. 22, 2012, Taylor Swift's "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" spent its third consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This song, the lead single from her fourth album, Red, also spent a record nine weeks at the top of the Top Country Songs chart and marked Swift's successful crossover from her country roots into mainstream pop. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Sept. 22.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Charting successes on Sept. 22 included:

  • 2007: The enduring club classic "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This song remains a staple at weddings, school dances, and other celebratory events.
  • 2018: "In My Feelings" by Drake spent its 10th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The single was from his fifth studio album, Scorpion.

Cultural Milestones

The music industry saw several impactful events on Sept. 22 in years gone by:

  • 1958: Joan Marie Larkin, known professionally as Joan Jett, was born. Her band, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, found success with their chart-topping song "I Love Rock 'N Roll."
  • 1994: Friends debuted on TV, and the theme song by The Rembrandts became forever ingrained in public memory.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These live performances from Sept. 22 highlight the diverse talent and influence found in contemporary pop music:

  • 1972: David Bowie launched the North American leg of his iconic Ziggy Stardust Tour at the Cleveland Music Hall in Ohio. This was Bowie's first-ever live performance in the United States during the Ziggy Stardust era, and the tour's unique theatrical elements and press coverage helped establish him as a superstar in the country.
  • 1990: Nirvana played a large concert at the Motorsports International Garage in Seattle, Washington. It was the band's only show with Dan Peters on the drums, as Dave Grohl successfully auditioned for the role of drummer just a few days later.
  • 1992: Bruce Springsteen appeared on MTV Unplugged, but he only played one acoustic song, the previously unreleased "Red Headed Woman." The show was marketed as MTV Plugged to accommodate his artistic decision.
  • 2001: A Tribute to Heroes aired on several U.S. networks to raise money following the Sept. 11 attacks. Performers included Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, U2, and Pearl Jam.

Sept. 22 is packed with memorable Top 40 moments — and you probably have the "Friends" theme song stuck in your head right now.

DrakeNirvanaTaylor Swift
Megan ZahndWriter
Related Stories
Split image of Kenny Loggins performing on the left and Michael McDonald performing on the right.
MusicKenny Loggins and Michael McDonald: The Duo That Defined Yacht RockKelly Shearing
Taylor Swift performs on stage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England.
MusicInside Taylor Swift’s Sparkling Vision For ‘The Life of a Showgirl’Kayla Morgan
Mariah Carey performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.//SZA speaks onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicSZA and Mariah Carey Spark Collaboration Buzz with Flowers and NotesKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect