This Day in Top 40 History: September 12
On Sept. 12, 2015, The Weeknd was at the top of the Billboard 100 with his single, "Can't Feel My Face." The song was reminiscent Michael Jackson's "Thriller," and was widely considered to be one of the best songs of 2015. It was nominated for two GRAMMY awards: Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Sept. 12.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Chart-topping albums, such as these from Sept. 12, cement artists' place in history:
- 1989: Aerosmith released their 10th studio album, Pump. It included hits such as the GRAMMY Award-winning "Janie's Got a Gun" and "Love in an Elevator," which hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
- 2006: Former boy band member Justin Timberlake released FutureSex/LoveSounds, featuring his No. 1 single "SexyBack." The album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200.
Notable Recordings and Performances
These live performances from Sept. 12 highlight how music makes an impact on the audience:
- 1970: Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Arlo Guthrie, and others performed at the Woody Guthrie Memorial Concert held at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
- 1975: Pink Floyd released Wish You Were Here. The album hit No. 1 around the world and is widely considered one of the greatest rock albums of all time.
- 1987: Michael Jackson opened his Bad World Tour in Tokyo, Japan. Jackson played three sold-out concerts at Korakuen Stadium, eventually performing 123 concerts over 16 months.
- 2000: LL Cool J released the album G.O.A.T., an acronym for "greatest of all time." It lived up to its name, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
- 2010: Lady Gaga shocked fans, paparazzi, and celebrities alike when she showed up to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in a dress made of raw meat. She took home the award for Video of the Year for "Bad Romance."
- 2017: A benefit concert was held to support victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Performers included Demi Lovato, Dave Matthews, Selena Gomez, and Stevie Wonder.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The music industry is constantly shifting. These Sept. 12 events had a significant impact:
- 1990: Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie announced that they would be leaving Fleetwood Mac at the end of the band's tour. Nicks and McVie both rejoined the group for the 1997 reunion.
- 2003: Johnny Cash died at the age of 71. His nearly five-decade-long music career incorporated country, folk, blues, gospel, and rock. Cash was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Country Hall of Fame, and the Gospel Hall of Fame.
From debut albums to benefit concerts, Sept. 12 marks many momentous events in Top 40 history.