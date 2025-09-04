This Day in Top 40 History: September 4

On Sept. 4, 2002, Kelly Clarkson was crowned the first winner of American Idol, securing 58% of the votes. Clarkson went on to have a groundbreaking career in music and TV, achieving three No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and three GRAMMY Awards from a total of 17 nominations. Simon Cowell sure can pick 'em. Keep reading for more Top 40 music history from Sept. 4.