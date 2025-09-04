This Day in Top 40 History: September 4
On Sept. 4, 2002, Kelly Clarkson was crowned the first winner of American Idol, securing 58% of the votes. Clarkson went on to have a groundbreaking career in music and TV, achieving three No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and three GRAMMY Awards from a total of 17 nominations. Simon Cowell sure can pick 'em. Keep reading for more Top 40 music history from Sept. 4.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
It's fascinating to reminisce over decade-defining songs:
- 1976: Fleetwood Mac's self-titled album hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, more than one year after its release. It was the first to feature Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks after Bob Welch's departure.
- 1982: The Steve Miller Band's song "Abracadabra" — not to be confused with Lady Gaga's 2025 single — reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the group's third No. 1 hit.
- 2012: Imagine Dragons released their debut album, Night Visions, featuring the hit singles "Radioactive" and "Demons." This album helped define the genre-blurring sound of pop-rock and alternative music in the early 2010s, setting the band up for long-term commercial success.
Cultural Milestones
Music has a significant cultural impact, as these Sept. 4 events show:
- 1976: "You Should Be Dancing" by the Bee Gees topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This song features on the soundtrack of the iconic movie Saturday Night Fever, which was released the following year.
- 1981: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles was born on this day in Houston, Texas. Her hometown inspired the artist's 2024 album Cowboy Carter.
- 2004: Simon Cowell's new music competition show, The X Factor, debuted in the U.K. The British version launched the careers of several talented artists, including Olly Murs, One Direction, Cher Lloyd, Little Mix, and Leona Lewis.
- 2023: Diana Ross made a surprise appearance at Beyoncé's Los Angeles concert. Ross performed her hit "Love Hangover" before leading the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to honor Queen Bey.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The music industry is complex, as these events from Sept. 4 show:
- 2012: One Direction won a legal dispute over the right to their band name. The U.S. boy band that sued them changed their name to Uncharted Shores.
- 2022: In a controversial ruling, a judge in California dismissed a lawsuit against Nirvana made by Spencer Elden, who appeared naked on the band's 1991 album Nevermind. Elden alleged sexual exploitation.
- 2024: Oasis announced additional tour dates for their surprise reunion tour. The group cited unprecedented fan demand as the reason for their decision.
Turns out we have Simon Cowell to thank for many memorable Sept. 4 events — this date must have the X Factor.