Zara Larsson Announces 2026 ‘Midnight Sun Tour’

First, she opened for Tate McRae, and now Zara Larsson is taking the party global with her Midnight Sun Tour 2026, and trust us, you’ll want to snag a ticket before the sun sets on this one.

Zara Larsson Will Bring Midnight Sun Tour to the US

Rolling Stone (via Yahoo! Entertainment) reported that the Swedish singer will bring her Midnight Sun tour to the US next year. The tour is in support of her upcoming fifth studio album, Midnight Sun. The tour will kick off in Portland, Oregon, on February 28, 2026. The general on-sale of tickets begins on September 5.

Larsson said, “Performing is my number one passion in life, and I have never had this many stops on a tour of mine before, so the fact that I get to continue the Midnight Sun journey and bring this amazing show to so many cities around America is truly a dream come true. With band, dancers, production, outfits, and all the energy, this will be something special!”

In an earlier interview, the singer-songwriter said of the LP, “I’ve probably written five songs called ‘Midnight Sun.’ I’m like, ‘I like that title. I really want it. Because it just reminds me of home. And also I think the more I travel and the older I get, I wanna be reminded of home and my roots and a Swedish summer night.”

Check out Larsson’s tour dates and venues below.

February 28: Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR

Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR March 1: Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA

Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA March 3: Fox Theater, Oakland, CA

Fox Theater, Oakland, CA March 4: The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA March 7: House of Blues Anaheim, Anaheim, CA

House of Blues Anaheim, Anaheim, CA March 8: The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ March 10: The Depot, Salt Lake City, UT

The Depot, Salt Lake City, UT March 11: Summit Music Hall, Denver, CO

Summit Music Hall, Denver, CO March 13: The Fillmore Minneapolis, Minneapolis, MN

The Fillmore Minneapolis, Minneapolis, MN March 14: The Rave/Eagles Club, Milwaukee, WI

The Rave/Eagles Club, Milwaukee, WI March 15: Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL

Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL March 17: Majestic Theatre, Detroit, MI

Majestic Theatre, Detroit, MI March 18: Egyptian Room at Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN

Egyptian Room at Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN March 20: Agora Theatre and Ballroom, Cleveland, OH

Agora Theatre and Ballroom, Cleveland, OH March 21: KEMBA Live!, Columbus, OH

KEMBA Live!, Columbus, OH March 22: Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA March 24: History, Toronto, ON

History, Toronto, ON March 26: Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, NY March 28: House of Blues Boston – Music Hall, Boston, MA

House of Blues Boston – Music Hall, Boston, MA March 30: The Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

The Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA March 31: The Anthem, Washington, DC

The Anthem, Washington, DC April 1: The Fillmore Charlotte, Charlotte, NC

The Fillmore Charlotte, Charlotte, NC April 3: The Ritz, Raleigh, NC

The Ritz, Raleigh, NC April 4: Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN

Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN April 5: Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA April 7: Revolution Live, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Revolution Live, Ft. Lauderdale, FL April 8: House of Blues Lake Buena Vista, Lake Buena Vista, FL

House of Blues Lake Buena Vista, Lake Buena Vista, FL April 10: Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater, Austin, TX

Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater, Austin, TX April 11: The Bomb Factory, Dallas, TX

The Bomb Factory, Dallas, TX April 12: House of Blues Houston, Houston, TX