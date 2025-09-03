Zara Larsson Announces 2026 ‘Midnight Sun Tour’
First, she opened for Tate McRae, and now Zara Larsson is taking the party global with her Midnight Sun Tour 2026, and trust us, you’ll want to snag a ticket…
Zara Larsson Will Bring Midnight Sun Tour to the US
Rolling Stone (via Yahoo! Entertainment) reported that the Swedish singer will bring her Midnight Sun tour to the US next year. The tour is in support of her upcoming fifth studio album, Midnight Sun. The tour will kick off in Portland, Oregon, on February 28, 2026. The general on-sale of tickets begins on September 5.
Larsson said, “Performing is my number one passion in life, and I have never had this many stops on a tour of mine before, so the fact that I get to continue the Midnight Sun journey and bring this amazing show to so many cities around America is truly a dream come true. With band, dancers, production, outfits, and all the energy, this will be something special!”
In an earlier interview, the singer-songwriter said of the LP, “I’ve probably written five songs called ‘Midnight Sun.’ I’m like, ‘I like that title. I really want it. Because it just reminds me of home. And also I think the more I travel and the older I get, I wanna be reminded of home and my roots and a Swedish summer night.”
Tour Dates
Check out Larsson’s tour dates and venues below.
- February 28: Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR
- March 1: Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA
- March 3: Fox Theater, Oakland, CA
- March 4: The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA
- March 7: House of Blues Anaheim, Anaheim, CA
- March 8: The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ
- March 10: The Depot, Salt Lake City, UT
- March 11: Summit Music Hall, Denver, CO
- March 13: The Fillmore Minneapolis, Minneapolis, MN
- March 14: The Rave/Eagles Club, Milwaukee, WI
- March 15: Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL
- March 17: Majestic Theatre, Detroit, MI
- March 18: Egyptian Room at Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN
- March 20: Agora Theatre and Ballroom, Cleveland, OH
- March 21: KEMBA Live!, Columbus, OH
- March 22: Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA
- March 24: History, Toronto, ON
- March 26: Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, NY
- March 28: House of Blues Boston – Music Hall, Boston, MA
- March 30: The Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
- March 31: The Anthem, Washington, DC
- April 1: The Fillmore Charlotte, Charlotte, NC
- April 3: The Ritz, Raleigh, NC
- April 4: Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN
- April 5: Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA
- April 7: Revolution Live, Ft. Lauderdale, FL
- April 8: House of Blues Lake Buena Vista, Lake Buena Vista, FL
- April 10: Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater, Austin, TX
- April 11: The Bomb Factory, Dallas, TX
- April 12: House of Blues Houston, Houston, TX
Midnight Sun is set to be released on September 26.