Carly Rae Jepsen Announces ‘E•MO•TION’ 10th Anniversary Edition with Six New Songs

Pop star Carly Rae Jepsen will release a special version of E•MO•TION this October. The updated album adds six fresh tracks to mark its 10th year.

Fans will hear four brand-new songs: "More," "Guardian Angel," "Back Of My Heart," and "Lost In Devotion." The package also includes two fresh takes on "Run Away With Me" — one by Kyle Shearer, another by Rostam. "Cut to the Feeling" joins the main track list for the first time.

"There are also jokes online about whether there would ever be a C-side? In October, we're releasing six bonus tracks, and one comes out tonight," announced Jepsen at The Troubadour show in Los Angeles on Tuesday, as reported by Rolling Stone.

"Thank you so much for the love you've shown this record," she expressed as she unveiled the track "More," which dropped on streaming platforms that night.

After the show, she also posted the update on her Instagram with the caption, "A very special night indeed. 10th anniversary release out 10/17 with 6 new tracks. 4 brand spanking new songs and 2 remixes from my dear friends @wholesome_kyle and @mastor who both worked on emotion w me 10 years ago. And in case you hate waiting we've got 'More' available now!"

The 2015 release marked a shift from her "Call Me Maybe" days. Singles like "I Really Like You" and "Run Away With Me" showed her growth as an artist. A year later, she put out the Emotion: Side B EP, giving fans eight more songs that didn't fit on the original record.

For an established artist who has performed headlining shows at New York's Radio City Music Hall and Los Angeles' Greek Theater, it was a small yet fulfilling show for Jepson. The small Trabadour venue could barely contain the excitement.

A whopping 90,000 fans tried to buy tickets for the 500-seat space, since it was a one-night-only show. She sang every track from the album, including rare live takes of "Making the Most of the Night" and "Black Heart."

"The first time I came to LA, I was 26, and I brought a little suitcase and I kept calling my parents and saying, 'Send more clothes,'" Jepsen told the crowd, according to Variety. "And then five years later, I was like, I think I live here. LA has become my home. My home that I very much love, and all the people here."

The new E•MO•TION edition comes in various exclusive vinyl styles, including the blue swirl, zoetrope, and a two-record magenta swirl set with special artwork.