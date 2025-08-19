This Day in Top 40 History: August 19

On Aug. 19, 2008, Lady Gaga graced us all with her pop masterpiece, The Fame. With singles such as "Paparazzi," "Just Dance," and "Poker Face," this album was formative for the early 2000s pop scene. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Aug. 19.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Aug. 19 was full of new releases that left their mark on pop music:

1967: The Beatles' single "All You Need Is Love" hit No. 1 on the charts in the United States. The track included background vocals from Mick Jagger, Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, and many other friends of the band.

1977: Patti LaBelle released her self-titled debut album after 16 years as the front woman for Labelle. The album had moderate success, which encouraged LaBelle to continue her solo career.

1997: Fleetwood Mac released The Dance, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It was the first time the band's original lineup released an album together since 1987.

Cultural Milestones

As genres expand and lines blur, many artists find crossover success:

1978: Kenny Loggins' duet with Stevie Nicks, "Whenever I Call You Friend," entered the Top 40 chart. It eventually peaked at No. 5.

2006: Carrie Underwood released "Before He Cheats." The single was a major crossover hit, reaching No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming the eighth-longest charting single.

2024: Taylor Swift performed for the seventh night of an eight-show series of London gigs. She mashed together "Long Live" and "Change" for the first time during the Eras Tour.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Live performances are a major part of how artists make an impression with the public:

1964: The Beatles kicked off their first North American tour with a gig at San Francisco's Cow Palace. The British group got the crowd going with "Twist and Shout" and "Can't Buy Me Love."

1972: David Bowie played a sold-out show in London using his stage name Ziggy Stardust. This concert was attended by pop royalty such as Elton John and Rod Stewart.

1980: Alice Cooper cancelled a show in Toronto due to illness. Approximately 1,400 fans rioted after the announcement, damaging the Canadian National Exhibition grandstand.

Industry Changes and Challenges

When musicians get famous, it can be challenging to engage with fans in a healthy way:

2013: Lady Gaga posted on her blog asking her fans to stop sending threats to critics online. The request came after a public dispute with gossip columnist, Perez Hilton.

2014: Kate Bush asked fans not to use phones or cameras to record during her 22-night slew of performances in London. Bush had not performed live since 1979.

2024: Chappell Roan posted videos on social media speaking out against inappropriate fan interactions after her rapid rise to fame. Roan stated that abuse, harassment, and stalking — both online and in-person — was not normal.