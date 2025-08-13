Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: August 15-August 17

Fayetteville's weekend lineup features everything from Minor League Baseball and outdoor concerts to food trucks and community festivals. Highlights include the Fayetteville Woodpeckers' weeklong homestand, Downtown Rodeo: Festival Park Edition with Cupid the Line Dance King, and the inaugural Food Truck Fest 25. With additional events such as Summerween tattoos, Rock'n On The River, and back-to-school fun, there's no shortage of ways to enjoy the weekend.

Fayetteville Woodpeckers vs. Carolina Mudcats

MiLB action with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and Carolina Mudcats When: Friday, Aug. 15, and Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at 7:05 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, at 5:05 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 15, and Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at 7:05 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, at 5:05 p.m. Where: Segra Stadium, 460 Hay St., Fayetteville

Segra Stadium, 460 Hay St., Fayetteville Cost: Tickets start at $12

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers host the Carolina Mudcats Aug. 12-17 at Segra Stadium for a week of themed promotions. Friday is Hockey Night with a Carolina Hurricanes replica jersey giveaway. Saturday is Airborne Appreciation Night with an Iron Mike bobblehead giveaway. Sunday wraps up with Sesame Street Family Day, Abilities Day, Sunday Funday, and a Family 4 Pack ticket deal.

Downtown Rodeo: Festival Park Edition

The ultimate summer celebration of music, movement, and Southern culture When: Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where: Festival Park, 335 Ray Ave., Fayetteville

Festival Park, 335 Ray Ave., Fayetteville Cost: $15 to $225

Downtown Rodeo: Festival Park Edition brings the high-energy spirit of 226 The Warehouse's signature event outdoors for a larger-than-life celebration. Held at Festival Park, the event features headliner Cupid the Line Dance King, along with local vendors, music, and food that showcase vibrant Southern culture. This expanded edition promises a dynamic mix of entertainment and community vibes in the heart of downtown, offering something for all ages to enjoy.

Food Truck Fest 25

First annual food truck fest with games, food, and community fun When: Friday, Aug. 15, and Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 15, and Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Where: ThaggardsPick-N-GO, 3151 Gillespie St., Fayetteville

ThaggardsPick-N-GO, 3151 Gillespie St., Fayetteville Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase

Food Truck Fest 25 marks the launch of a new annual event, welcoming attendees from across the region for a day filled with food, games, and community fun. The festival features a variety of food trucks, field day activities, indoor vendors, and outdoor entertainment for all ages. Organizers emphasize a drama-free environment to ensure a welcoming atmosphere.

