Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: August 15-August 17
Fayetteville's weekend lineup features everything from Minor League Baseball and outdoor concerts to food trucks and community festivals. Highlights include the Fayetteville Woodpeckers' weeklong homestand, Downtown Rodeo: Festival Park Edition with Cupid the Line Dance King, and the inaugural Food Truck Fest 25. With additional events such as Summerween tattoos, Rock'n On The River, and back-to-school fun, there's no shortage of ways to enjoy the weekend.
Fayetteville Woodpeckers vs. Carolina Mudcats
- What: MiLB action with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and Carolina Mudcats
- When: Friday, Aug. 15, and Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at 7:05 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, at 5:05 p.m.
- Where: Segra Stadium, 460 Hay St., Fayetteville
- Cost: Tickets start at $12
The Fayetteville Woodpeckers host the Carolina Mudcats Aug. 12-17 at Segra Stadium for a week of themed promotions. Friday is Hockey Night with a Carolina Hurricanes replica jersey giveaway. Saturday is Airborne Appreciation Night with an Iron Mike bobblehead giveaway. Sunday wraps up with Sesame Street Family Day, Abilities Day, Sunday Funday, and a Family 4 Pack ticket deal.
Downtown Rodeo: Festival Park Edition
- What: The ultimate summer celebration of music, movement, and Southern culture
- When: Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: Festival Park, 335 Ray Ave., Fayetteville
- Cost: $15 to $225
Downtown Rodeo: Festival Park Edition brings the high-energy spirit of 226 The Warehouse's signature event outdoors for a larger-than-life celebration. Held at Festival Park, the event features headliner Cupid the Line Dance King, along with local vendors, music, and food that showcase vibrant Southern culture. This expanded edition promises a dynamic mix of entertainment and community vibes in the heart of downtown, offering something for all ages to enjoy.
Food Truck Fest 25
- What: First annual food truck fest with games, food, and community fun
- When: Friday, Aug. 15, and Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: ThaggardsPick-N-GO, 3151 Gillespie St., Fayetteville
- Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase
Food Truck Fest 25 marks the launch of a new annual event, welcoming attendees from across the region for a day filled with food, games, and community fun. The festival features a variety of food trucks, field day activities, indoor vendors, and outdoor entertainment for all ages. Organizers emphasize a drama-free environment to ensure a welcoming atmosphere.
Other Events
Fayetteville offers a fun mix of themed events this weekend, from Halloween-inspired tattoos to live music and family-friendly activities.
- Summerween Flash Event: Friday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, Aug. 17. 2025, at Southern Customs Tattoo Company, 500 N. Reilly Road, Suite#102, Fayetteville
- Rock'n On The River: ZZ Top Notch with Dalton Davis Band: Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Deep Creek Grill, 1122 Person St., Fayetteville
- Back to school Bounce & Market Day: Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at JP's Jump Masters, 7005 Nexus Court, Fayetteville