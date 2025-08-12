Sampson Community College Gets $1M Grant for New Healthcare Training Facility

A $1 million grant from the Golden Leaf Foundation will help to build a new Health Sciences Building at Sampson Community College. The $18.4 million structure spans 36,051 square feet, aiming to boost medical training in the region.

"The new facility will expand the capacity of SCC to graduate healthcare professionals and address critical labor shortages through modern classrooms, simulation labs, and hands-on training spaces," said the Golden Leaf Foundation, per the Sampson Independent.

Students in nursing, medical assisting, paramedic, and nurse aide tracks will train in this two-story center. They'll practice in settings that mirror real medical environments, from basic checkups to critical care. This upgrade will boost the number of skilled workers ready to fill critical medical staff shortages.