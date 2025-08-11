This Day in Top 40 History: August 11

On Aug. 11, 1956, Elvis Presley released the double-sided single "Don't Be Cruel/Hound Dog." Both songs hit No. 1 on the charts and remained at the top for 11 weeks. Keep reading to learn about more events in Top 40 history from Aug. 11.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Memorable hit singles don't always have a typical backstory, including these from Aug. 11:

Tony Bennett released a double-sided track, "Once Upon a Time" and "I Left My Heart in San Francisco." The latter single didn't receive recognition until radio DJs started playing the B-side, but once they did, Bennett won a GRAMMY for Record of the Year. 1995: The movie soundtrack for Dangerous Minds was released. Coolio's hit single "Gangsta's Paradise" was the leading track on the soundtrack, and it topped the Billboard Hot 100.

Lady A released "Need You Now," which was a massive crossover hit that reached both pop and country markets. It achieved No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. 2009: Train released the hit single "Hey, Soul Sister," ending a six-year hiatus. The song peaked at No. 3 on the pop charts and is one of the band's most famous tracks.

Cultural Milestones

These cultural milestones occurred on Aug. 11:

At a party in Beverly Hills, Motown Records introduced The Jackson 5 to a crowd full of music aficionados. The group soared to popularity the following year. 2016: President Barack Obama's second set of summer playlists became available. Obama has since made sharing his playlists an annual tradition.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These interesting stories behind album recording sessions and exciting live performances happened on Aug. 11:

At Yankee Stadium, hip-hop artists, such as Snoop Dogg, Run-D.M.C. and Lauryn Hill, performed for the Hip Hop 50 Live concert. The show celebrated the 50th anniversary and origins of hip-hop. 2024: To wrap up the Paris Olympics, Phoenix performed an exhilarating show for the athletes and spectators. The concert ended with lead singer Thomas Mars crowd surfing through a sea of Olympic athletes.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Many music industry changes from Aug. 11 impacted popular culture and Top 40 history, including:

John Lennon publicly apologized while in Chicago for his remarks about The Beatles' popularity. Many fans had reacted poorly to his claim that his band was "more popular than Jesus." 2014: The band 5 Seconds of Summer became the first Australian musical act to reach No. 1 on the U.S. album charts. Not only were they the first, but they accomplished this feat with their self-titled debut album.