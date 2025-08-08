Madonna Set to Celebrate 67th Birthday While Working on New Album and Netflix Series

Next week, pop star Madonna turns 67. She'll spend time with her boyfriend, Akeem Morris, 29, while juggling work on fresh music and a TV show about her life story.

Her next music release marks her first work since 2019's Madame X. The upcoming tracks will add to her legacy, which includes Confessions on a Dance Floor from 2005. The iconic project earned her a GRAMMY for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

The film project about her life, which stalled two years ago, shows new signs of picking up again. Actress Julia Garner was confirmed to play Madonna in the film, and she recently spoke up, revealing she's still lined up to act the iconic pop star's role in the upcoming Netflix miniseries.

"Yeah, I mean, that's supposed to still happen," Julia Garner shared on the SmartLess podcast, as reported by The Sun. Asserting her status as Madonna's ultimate fangirl, she continued telling the story of how she even got the part: "It just came out. I knew they were doing a project, making a movie about it, and then I went out to audition."

"I kind of just wanted to see if I could do it, because I wasn't a trained dancer and I had to learn how to dance and then dance in front of her and convince her that I can dance, basically, and sing," Julia added. During the chat, she also hinted that the series might still be far off being released, stating that "anything that's great, takes time."

Shawn Levy now sits in the director's chair for the Netflix show.

Madonna stays active in the music world. When finished, this dance record will join her stack of 14 albums made since the 1980s, three of which earned her GRAMMY Awards.

Her birthday plans stick to past patterns. She celebrated in Pompeii last year as she turned 66, after stops in Lisbon for her 65th birthday in 2023 and Sicily for her 64th birthday in 2022. This year, Morris plans to join the fun — their first birthday as a pair.