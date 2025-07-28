Destiny’s Child Reunion During Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Las Vegas Show

You know what they say: What happens in Vegas doesn’t necessarily stay in Vegas, especially if it involves a Destiny’s Child reunion. Beyoncé surprised fans who watched the last show of her Cowboy Carter tour by bringing Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams on stage, her Destiny’s Child group mates, making millennials scream, cry and be reminded they are “Independent Women” with bodies that are “Bootylicious.”

Destiny’s Child Reunion in Las Vegas

According to Billboard, Beyoncé sent fans into a nostalgia meltdown when she brought out Rowland and Williams, marking Destiny’s Child’s first performance together in seven years. Queen Bey momentarily vanished from the stage, only to return with a mic drop moment, yelling, “Destiny’s Child, b—t!” before launching into a rendition of “Independent Women.”

The iconic trio performed during Queen Bey’s Renaissance segment and sang a medley of their hits, including 2004’s “Lose My Breath” and 2001’s banger “Bootylicious.” They also performed Beyoncé's “Energy.”

This marks Destiny’s Child’s first reunion since Beyoncé’s legendary Coachella headlining set in 2018, and before that, her momentous Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2013. Clearly, when these three take the stage, pop culture history is made.

Fans are Loving It

Beyoncé posted on her Instagram a photo of the three. Fans loved it, although some were complaining that the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer did not bring Williams and Rowland when she brought Cowboy Carter to their state. One fan wrote, “YALL WON BUT NOT DOING THIS IN HTX WAS A TRAVESTY.” Another commented, “What happened to loving Houston.”

One fan who watched the reunion live commented, “This was the most incredible night of my life. Thank you!!”

Rowland posted a different photo of the three of them with singer Ciara commenting, “Yassssssssssssss!! ICONIC!” and Victoria Monét, “THE BEST TO EVERRRR BACK TOGETHERRR wowww.” Fans also commented on Rowland’s post, saying that if Destiny’s Child decided to tour, they would go.