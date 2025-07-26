This Day in Top 40 History: July 26

With group successes, groundbreaking concerts, and major cultural markers, July 26 has seen some memorable moments in Top 40 history over the years. Join us to find out some of the beginnings, ends, and surprises that took place on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From the very beginnings of a career to just one of many hit albums, some iconic groups have seen success on July 26:

1968: Even the biggest names in music history had to start somewhere — on this day, sibling group The Jackson 5 signed their first one-year contract with Motown Records. The group released their first single, "I Want You Back," the following year.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Music is often bound up with other parts of our lives — on July 26, those other parts have included movies and world history:

1986: The soundtrack to the hit movie Top Gun began a three-week run at No. 1 on the U.S. album charts. The record included popular songs such as "Danger Zone" and "Take My Breath Away."

Industry Changes and Challenges

The events of July 26 in past years have done their bit in shaping the music industry into what it is today, including how we share and enjoy our favorite music:

2000: Napster, a popular site that allowed people to trade copyrighted files, was ordered by a court to cease operations. This was a result of Metallica suing Napster for copyright infringement and racketeering.

