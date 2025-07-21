Carly Rae Jepsen Sets Up Special One-Night Show at LA’s Troubadour to Mark ‘EMOTION’ 10 Year Anniversary

At The Troubadour, a cozy 500-seat music spot in Los Angeles, Carly Rae Jepsen will perform her full EMOTION album on August 19. The show marks ten years since the record first hit stores.

"How to celebrate 10 years of EMOTION? A one night only intimate club show where it all began, that's how! Come party with us at @thetroubadour on August 19th — tickets go on sale this Friday," she wrote on Instagram.

Back in 2015, the album debuted at No. 16 on the Billboard 200 chart. Its popular tracks, "I Really Like You" and "Run Away With Me," became radio hits that summer.

Before picking the final songs, Jepsen wrote and recorded more than 200 tracks. She worked with top music makers Dev Hynes, Ariel Rechtshaid, Sia, Greg Kurstin, and Rostam Batmanglij to bring her vision to life on each track.

Speaking to Billboard about her journey creating the album, she expressed, "There's a stereotype idea of what a pop star is, and I don't really fit into that. The expectation that every song you're putting out is doing well on radio — that's stuff you can't control. To try to do that would drive you insane."

A year after the main release, she put out Emotion: Side B. This bonus collection, filled with songs that didn't make it the first time, made it to No. 96 on the Billboard 200 list.

Since then, she's kept busy. Her newest records include The Loveliest Time from 2023 and The Loneliest Time from 2022. Now she's writing songs for a Broadway version of 10 Things I Hate About You.

She won't be singing alone during the Troubadour show. As seen on her Instagram post, the star asked fans to prepare for three things:

"1. EMOTION front to back

2. some extra special guests and surprises

3. that you will leave sweating and satisfied because we aim to dance out allllll of the emotions! And on that note, dress the hell up! It's a PARTY."

The night will unfold track by track, just as the album plays. The choice of The Troubadour brings things full circle — it's where she first played during the 2015 Gimme Love Tour she launched to support EMOTION's release. This stage has seen countless music stars shine through the decades.