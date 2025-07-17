This Day in Top 40 History: July 17

On July 17, 1992, Guns N' Roses and Metallica began their joint North American stadium tour. As one of the longest tours in rock history, the two legendary bands kicked things off in a big way. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from July 17.

Cultural Milestones

From festivals and soundtracks to disrupted boy bands, these moments from July 17 influenced the music scene:

1954: The very first Newport Jazz Festival took place in Newport, Rhode Island. The festival has hosted a range of musicians over the years, including Ella Fitzgerald and Nina Simone, both of whom had songs that reached the Billboard Top 40.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Landmark performances and hit singles released on July 17 left their mark on the music industry, including the following:

1962: The King, Elvis Presley, released "She's Not You." The song reached No. 5 on the Billboard Top 100 chart.

