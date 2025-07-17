Ariana Grande Hints at Returning to Doing Music Next Year

ContestsEvents
Is Ariana Grande already saying “Thank U” to her acting era, and saying “Next” to some new music?  

The tiny but mighty pop powerhouse has been spending the last couple of years singing and acting. You might have seen her in the Wicked movie, where she earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. While her portrayal of Glinda has been nothing short of “Popular,” fans have been getting restless waiting for a new song. 

Fortunately, Grande reassured fans that she’s headed back to making music again next year. 

Ariana Grande: “I’m Working on a Plan to Sing for You All Next Year” 

In an Instagram post, the “Break Free” singer posted a video of her singing. She wrote in the caption, “very silly of you all to assume that just because I have my hands full with many things that I plan to abandon singing & music … !!! It is and has always been my lifeline. There will need to be room made for all of it.” 

Her post continues, “It may not look exactly like it did before, but I much prefer how it looks in my head. I am having fun. I feel grateful and excited, and inspired. :) finding a balance between many projects and endeavors I love, and doing it my own way… so I’m working on a plan to sing for you all next year. Even if it’s just for a little.  I love you.” 

Grande is also set to work on an animated movie based on Dr. Seuss’ final book, Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, to be helmed by Wicked director Jon M. Chu. Josh Gad will co-star, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Grande’s Music Career 

Grande’s last album, Eternal Sunshine, was released in March of last year. It debuted atop the Billboard 200, and two of the singles included in the album, “Yes, And?” and “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)”, both topped the Billboard Hot 100. 

She last toured in 2019 in support of her Sweetener and Thank U, Next albums. Her promise to sing for fans next year remains unclear, whether she’s working on a new album, preparing for a tour, or perhaps both. 

Catch her next in Wicked: For Good, set for theatrical release on November 21. 

