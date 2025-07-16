Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Wedding Plans Revealed

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially taking their love this September to Montecito, California. But don’t expect a paparazzi storm of pictures since they’re planning a private, two-day affair for close friends and family only. Although Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are invited, along with other Gomez’s co-stars and Blanco’s music superstar friends, it’s definitely not going to be a low-key affair.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco to Wed in September

According to the Daily Mail, the engaged couple will wed in September in California. A source confirmed with the outlet, “Selena and Benny’s wedding is going to be a two-day event in Montecito in September.”

The insider added that the invitations had already been mailed out to close friends and family: “Everyone invited has been asked to bring overnight bags to stay for the weekend. Although it’s for friends and family only, many on the friends list are huge celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Selena’s co-stars from Only Murders In The Building, and music superstars who are Benny’s friends and some he’s also worked with.”

A second source said that the wedding will happen in September because Gomez will be busy in the fall and winter: “Selena loves being engaged but she has been dreaming of being married forever. At the end of the year, it gets busy, not only for them, but also for everyone they want to attend,” particularly Swift, Gomez’s longtime friend.

However, a third source added that Gomez is not changing her wedding plans to accommodate Swift, but “wants her to attend and she would love for her to be able to go with Travis.”

Gomez and Blanco’s Relationship Timeline

March 2019: Gomez and Blanco first worked together on the song “I Can’t Get Enough,” featuring Tainy and J. Balvin.

December 2023: Gomez confirmed that she’s dating Blanco and that they’ve already been together for six months. She also posted a snuggly selfie with Blanco and a carousel of her favorite moments in NY with the producer, including a black and white photo of the two of them kissing.

January 2024: Blanco goes Instagram official with Gomez. The pair also attended a Lakers game and several awards shows.

December 2024: The pair announced their engagement.