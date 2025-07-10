This Day in Top 40 History: July 10

July 10th is at the heat of the summer and always a great moment for pop music. With a bright history of chart topping releases and unforgettable performances, this day remembers several events that shape our music of today.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

July 10th highlights some great memorable achievements, forever making that year's summer the hottest in music.

1976 : Starland Vocal Band's "Afternoon Delight" tops the Billboard Hot 100. Known for its suggestive lyrics and smooth harmonies, this track became one of the most iconic soft rock hits of the '70s.

: Starland Vocal Band's "Afternoon Delight" tops the Billboard Hot 100. Known for its suggestive lyrics and smooth harmonies, this track became one of the most iconic soft rock hits of the '70s. 1999 : Christina Aguilera hits #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Genie in a Bottle." This breakout single solidified Aguilera as a new pop powerhouse and introduced her vocal powerhouse style to the world.

: Christina Aguilera hits #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Genie in a Bottle." This breakout single solidified Aguilera as a new pop powerhouse and introduced her vocal powerhouse style to the world. 2010: Katy Perry scores her second #1 from Teenage Dream with "California Gurls" (featuring Snoop Dogg), a tribute to her home state.

Cultural Milestones

Some musical events from July 10th reflected music's broader impact on society, entertainment, and global culture.

1997 : The Spice Girls dominate MTV with "Say You'll Be There." The constant presence of their music and video encouraged "girl power" in mainstream pop culture, influencing fashion and female-led pop.

: The Spice Girls dominate MTV with "Say You'll Be There." The constant presence of their music and video encouraged "girl power" in mainstream pop culture, influencing fashion and female-led pop. 2000: Coldplay releases Parachutes in the UK. Though released earlier internationally, July 10th was the date it gained massive UK exposure. The album's emotional, adult-alternative sound would redefine soft rock for the next decade.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Artists delivered unforgettable performances or released influential tracks on this day.

1972 : Paul McCartney and Wings record “Hi, Hi, Hi.” Though controversial, it showcased McCartney's blend of upbeat rock and accessible pop that would eventually land on AC playlists.

: Paul McCartney and Wings record “Hi, Hi, Hi.” Though controversial, it showcased McCartney's blend of upbeat rock and accessible pop that would eventually land on AC playlists. 1981 : The Rolling Stones perform at RFK Stadium on their Tattoo You tour. Blending classic rock with a growing adult contemporary fanbase, this tour emphasized their legacy and mass approval.

: The Rolling Stones perform at RFK Stadium on their Tattoo You tour. Blending classic rock with a growing adult contemporary fanbase, this tour emphasized their legacy and mass approval. 2013: Ellie Goulding releases "Burn" to UK radio. The song would become her first UK #1 and see crossover success in AC formats worldwide.



Industry Changes and Challenges

Behind the scenes, the music business saw important changes on July 10th that affected music chart formats and artist promotion.

1989: Billboard expands its chart metrics for Adult Contemporary music. This marked a pivotal transformation in what the music charts included. This was primarily done by incorporating more radio airplay data and reflecting listener habits.

Billboard expands its chart metrics for Adult Contemporary music. This marked a pivotal transformation in what the music charts included. This was primarily done by incorporating more radio airplay data and reflecting listener habits. 2001: Napster shuts down its file-sharing network following court rulings. Following bankruptcy at the beginning of the month, the closure of Napster marked a turning point in how music would be distributed and monetized, affecting chart rankings and AC radio programming.