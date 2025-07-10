Geri Halliwell’s Husband Christian Horner Fired from the F1 Red Bull Team

Looks like the checkered flag just came down a little earlier than expected for Geri Halliwell’s husband, Christian Horner, and not in a good way. The longtime Formula 1 Red Bull Racing Team principal has officially been fired from his role.

Horner, who has been at the front of the pack in F1 for 20 years, is credited with turning Red Bull into one of the sport’s most dominant teams. Red Bull conducted an internal investigation into claims of inappropriate behavior toward a female employee. However, a year after he was cleared of allegations of “coercive behavior”, the company confirmed Horner’s exit from the team earlier this week.

Christian Horner Fired from the F1 Red Bull Team

In a statement released Wednesday, a spokesperson told Page Six, “Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO (chief executive) of Red Bull Racing.”

Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO Corporate Projects and Investments at Red Bull, also expressed his gratitude for Horner’s “exceptional work over the last 20 years.” Mintzlaff added, “With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1. Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”

Allegations Against Horner

Horner was accused of “coercive behavior” toward a female staff member. A day after the investigation concluded, hundreds of his photos and messages with the female staff were sent to high-level F1 executives and leaked to the public. He allegedly also asked the staff what she was wearing, and while on a flight to Dubai, Horner also allegedly messaged the woman, describing a solo sexual act in the airplane’s toilet.

The woman who stepped forward with the allegations was reportedly suspended for a week with full pay, and her suspension is related to the findings of the investigation.

Halliwell stayed by her husband’s side throughout the whole ordeal and was even seen supporting him in all his public appearances. In a press conference before the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix earlier this year, Horner said of Halliwell, “My wife has been phenomenally supportive through this, as has my family, but the intrusion on my family is now enough, and we need to move forward and focus on what we are here for.”