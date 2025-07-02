This Day in Top 40 History: July 2

On July 2, 1956, Elvis Presley recorded "Hound Dog." The fast-paced track would become one of his most recognizable songs. On the same day in 1988, Michael Jackson cemented his place in history when "Dirty Diana" topped the Billboard Hot 100.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Chart-topping songs and albums and other personal achievements reveal industry trends from years past. Here are some hits and milestones from July 2 over the decades:

1962: Jimi Hendrix was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. He became a world-famous guitarist and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1992.

1966: Frank Sinatra's "Strangers In The Night" hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. The song received Platinum certification and is a staple in American culture.

1988: Michael Jackson's groovy song "Dirty Diana" reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Jackson became the first artist to notch five No. 1 singles from the same album.

1988: Shortly after performing at Nelson Mandela's 70th Birthday Tribute Concert, Tracy Chapman started a three-week stint at No. 1 on the U.K. album chart.

2001: Liverpool Airport in England officially changed its name to Liverpool John Lennon Airport in honor of The Beatles band member and Liverpool native.

2022: Harry Styles became the first British solo artist to have three songs from the same album in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The singles were "As It Was," "Late Night Talking," and "Music for a Sushi Restaurant."

Notable Recordings and Performances

Artists leave their mark through their concerts. Noteworthy performances and recordings from July 2 include:

1956: Elvis Presley recorded his iconic single "Hound Dog." It reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 on Aug. 18 and remained there for 11 weeks.July 2 saw ground-breaking releases and industry-changing concerts. These events throughout the years showcase how music shapes our culture.

1971: At Surrey College in England, a crowd gathered to watch Queen's first gig with their classic lineup of Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon.

1976: Brian Wilson rejoined the Beach Boys on stage for the first time in 12 years. The show was recorded for an NBC special, memorializing the moment forever.

1990: Tesla recorded a live album featuring acoustic versions of their songs. It was an instant success that coincided with the rise of MTV's Unplugged series.

2005: Artists including Madonna, U2, Coldplay, Jay-Z, and Bon Jovi performed at a series of Live 8 concerts, raising awareness about poverty in Africa.

Artists including Madonna, U2, Coldplay, Jay-Z, and Bon Jovi performed at a series of Live 8 concerts, raising awareness about poverty in Africa. 2005: At the Live 8 London concert, Pink Floyd regrouped for the first time in over 24 years. It was the band's final show with their classic lineup, as Rick Wright died in 2008.