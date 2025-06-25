ContestsEvents
Rick Springfield Kicks Off 42-City Tour with ’80s Icons John Waite, Wang Chung

Laura Adkins
Rick Springfield performs onstage during Keep Memory Alive Hosts Star-Studded Lineup At 26th Annual Power Of Love Gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Bryan Steffy / Stringer via Getty Images

Rick Springfield started his grand U.S. tour at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on June 23. Then, he stopped at Cincinnati's Riverbend Music Center on June 24. The I Want My '80s Tour brings together stars from an unforgettable era. John Waite, Wang Chung, and Paul Young joined the bill, and Springfield performed hit songs plus new material.

His new collection, Big Hits: Rick Springfield's Greatest Hits, Volume 2, came out on Valentine's Day. The tracks span 24 years, picking standouts from Karma and Automatic. They include a re-recording of "Jessie's Girl."

"There are a lot of things I've gone through. People I've known and people I've loved and people who've passed on. There's a lot to write about. I think that's probably what's changed most," Springfield told the Cincinnati Enquirer. He said he's curious about trying Cincinnati's famous chili, and he expressed gratitude for the energy and support from audiences.

At 75, he still owns the stage with raw power. "I'm basically 17 years old on stage. ... I'm more relaxed onstage. I have more fun onstage. I'm more confident of what I'm doing, and I have an amazing band," Springfield said.

Wang Chung, another band on the tour, hits the road with their fresh album, Clear Light/Dark Matter. This mix blends classic tracks with new takes on past hits, highlighting the group's musical evolution. 

Tickets start at $53.50 for the 7 p.m. show. The night promises smash hits like "Don't Talk to Strangers," "Missing You," and "Everybody Have Fun Tonight." You can view the tour schedule and buy tickets through Rick Springfield's website.

