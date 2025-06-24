This Day in Top 40 History: June 24

June is coming to an end, and while it seems like the month has just begun, what's really surprising is how many memorable Top 40 historic moments happened on this day. Hit songs, notable recordings, auctions, band member injuries, and more are all events from June 24.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

When these songs and albums topped the charts on June 24, they generated some significant Top 40 milestones:

"A Whiter Shade of Pale" by Procol Harum began its Billboard Hot 100 run. The song is one of the best-selling singles of all time, peaking at No. 3 in the U.S. and reaching the No. 1 spot in the U.K. 2007: On the U.K. chart, The White Stripes achieved the No. 1 spot for the second time with their album Icky Thump. This was the band's final studio album.

Cultural Milestones

June 24 has had its share of cultural milestones that have altered Top 40 history, including:

John Lennon's second book, A Spaniard in the Works, was published. The 96-page book includes nonsensical stories and drawings that are similar to those found in his first book. 2000: On the first day of a two-day Butterfields auction event, KISS memorabilia such as costumes, instruments, and artwork brought in nearly $900,000. One bidder paid $189,500 for four original KISS costumes from the band's Alive Worldwide Reunion Tour.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From notable recordings to memorable festival performances, June 24 has made Top 40 history thanks to these moments:

At Maida Vale Studio, Led Zeppelin recorded a session for the BBC show Top Gear. The group performed the song "Traveling Riverside Blues," which they created on the spot. 2005: The three-day Glastonbury Festival began in Pilton, England. The White Stripes and Coldplay headlined the show.

Industry Changes and Challenges

These June 24 changes and challenges have kept the music industry on its toes:

During a concert in Saratoga Springs, New York, Mark Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block fell through an open trap door on the stage. He was taken to the hospital and treated for bruises and cuts on his face and upper body. 2024: Seth Brooks Binzer, who was better known as Shifty Shellshock, died of an accidental fentanyl overdose at the age of 49. He was the singer for the group Crazy Town, who had the hit song "Butterfly."