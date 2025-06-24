Maroon 5 Announces a New Album + Tour News

Maroon 5 is back! That’s right, the band that gave us “She Will Be Loved,” “Sugar,” and enough high notes to make your throat sore singing them during karaoke nights, has officially announced a new album and a tour. Dust off your vocal cords because it’s time to pretend we can all hit falsetto like Adam Levine.

Maroon 5: “We’ve Gone Back to What We Used to Do”

According to Maroon 5’s official Instagram, the band is dropping their eighth studio album, Love Is Like, this summer. And because new music deserves a nationwide celebration, they’re hitting the road with a 23-stop U.S. tour.

They captioned the post with: “We’re excited to announce our 8th studio album Love Is Like, will be released August 15th! AND we’ll be touring the US this fall with 23 shows, kicking off October 6th in Phoenix, AZ. AND AND we just released a new song off the album to celebrate -“All Night” is out now everywhere, the official music video drops this Thursday, June 26 at 9pm PT!”

In a statement about the album (per Billboard), frontman Levine said, “I feel like we’ve gone back to what we used to do, which is to not pay attention to where we fit and producing the music organically. This is kind of how we stuck out in the beginning when we first started our career.”

See the band’s tour dates below:

July 11: En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.

October 6: PHX Arena, Phoenix

October 8: Acrisure Arena, Palm Springs, California

October 10: Kia Forum, Los Angeles

October 17: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

October 18: Chase Center, San Francisco

October 21: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

October 23: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

October 25: Salt Lake City – Delta Center

October 28: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska

October 29: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota

November 2: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

November 4: Moody Center, Austin

November 5: Toyota Center, Houston

November 7: American Airlines Center, Dallas

November 9: Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock, Arkansas

November 11: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

November 13: United Center, Chicago

November 14: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

November 16: CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore

November 19: Madison Square Garden, New York City

November 22: TD Garden, Boston

November 24: Rocket Arena, Cleveland

November 25: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit