Maroon 5 Announces a New Album + Tour News
Maroon 5 is back! That’s right, the band that gave us “She Will Be Loved,” “Sugar,” and enough high notes to make your throat sore singing them during karaoke nights, has officially announced a new album and a tour. Dust off your vocal cords because it’s time to pretend we can all hit falsetto like Adam Levine.
Maroon 5: “We’ve Gone Back to What We Used to Do”
According to Maroon 5’s official Instagram, the band is dropping their eighth studio album, Love Is Like, this summer. And because new music deserves a nationwide celebration, they’re hitting the road with a 23-stop U.S. tour.
They captioned the post with: “We’re excited to announce our 8th studio album Love Is Like, will be released August 15th! AND we’ll be touring the US this fall with 23 shows, kicking off October 6th in Phoenix, AZ. AND AND we just released a new song off the album to celebrate -“All Night” is out now everywhere, the official music video drops this Thursday, June 26 at 9pm PT!”
In a statement about the album (per Billboard), frontman Levine said, “I feel like we’ve gone back to what we used to do, which is to not pay attention to where we fit and producing the music organically. This is kind of how we stuck out in the beginning when we first started our career.”
Tour Dates
See the band’s tour dates below:
- July 11: En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.
- October 6: PHX Arena, Phoenix
- October 8: Acrisure Arena, Palm Springs, California
- October 10: Kia Forum, Los Angeles
- October 17: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
- October 18: Chase Center, San Francisco
- October 21: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
- October 23: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon
- October 25: Salt Lake City – Delta Center
- October 28: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska
- October 29: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota
- November 2: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville
- November 4: Moody Center, Austin
- November 5: Toyota Center, Houston
- November 7: American Airlines Center, Dallas
- November 9: Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock, Arkansas
- November 11: State Farm Arena, Atlanta
- November 13: United Center, Chicago
- November 14: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- November 16: CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore
- November 19: Madison Square Garden, New York City
- November 22: TD Garden, Boston
- November 24: Rocket Arena, Cleveland
- November 25: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Love is Like arrives August 15.