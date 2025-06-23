Barbra Streisand Announces ‘The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two’ Album with Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Ariana Grande, and Mariah Carey

Music star Barbra Streisand will release her new album titled The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two on June 27. The project brings together 11 top singers, with notable additions including Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Ariana Grande, and Mariah Carey.

"I've always loved singing duets with gifted artists. They inspire me in unique and different ways... and make our time in the studio a joy! My new album, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two, gave me the chance to work and play with some of my old friends, label mates, and new artists, too. I admire all of them... and I hope that you'll enjoy listening to our collaborations as much as I enjoyed recording with all of my wonderful partners," Streisand wrote on her Instagram with a reel announcing the upcoming album.

The track list includes several songs that fans can't wait to hear, especially "One Heart, One Voice," a song featuring Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey. The three stars collaborated on "Oh Santa!" back in 2020. Grande and Carey also made music together on the "Yes, And?" remix earlier this year, so this new collab between them keeps things exciting.

More big names fill out the track list. Hozier, Sam Smith, Josh Groban, Sting, Seal, and Tim McGraw all take turns at the mic. You can now hear the first song — Streisand and Hozier singing "First Time Ever I Saw Your Face."

"Mariah looks up to Barbra, and Ariana looks up to both of them. Now they're all friends making music together," a source told Life & Style Magazine.

The other stars also contributed their share to the album. Paul McCartney joins in for "My Valentine," Bob Dylan adds his touch to "The Very Thought of You," and James Taylor shows up for "Secret o' Life." The star-studded project picks up where her previous 2014 album Partners left off. That one had Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé, and Billy Joel.

Carey's twins sparked the whole thing. A source said, "When her kids suggested working with Ariana, Mariah listened. That's how they started making music — and became friends."