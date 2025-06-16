This Day in Top 40 History: June 16

Not every artist, song, or album can claim a place in Top 40 history, but the honor is significant for those who make it. On June 16, there have been many historical Top 40 moments worth remembering. For all the music lovers, here are the hit songs, cultural events, popular recordings, and challenges that made Top 40 history on June 16 of years gone by.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

You may recall these hit songs that dominated the charts on June 16:

1977: "Lucille" by Kenny Rogers was at the top of the Official U.K. Singles Chart, marking his first No. 1 hit as a solo artist. The song also reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Country Singles chart.

Notable Recordings and Performances

In the 1960s, rock 'n' roll artists were making waves in the music industry, and these recordings and performances from June 16 carved a place in Top 40 music history:

1965: At Columbia Studios A in Manhattan, New York, Bob Dylan recorded "Like a Rolling Stone." This album is still considered one of the greatest rock 'n' roll recordings of all time, although it peaked at No. 2.

Industry Changes and Challenges

June 16 has seen many genre-defining events in the music industry, such as:

1971: Tupac Shakur, one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, was born in New York City. He's had nine Top 40 singles, including "How Do You Want It/California Love," which was the rapper's only No. 1 hit.

