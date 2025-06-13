Sabrina Carpenter Admits She Doesn’t Think of Feud With Olivia Rodrigo Anymore

When pop star princesses feud, they don’t trade barbs on social media. No—they write songs subtly (or not-so-subtly) dissing one another. When Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo were feuding, their fans rival that of Sherlock Holmes' deduction skills in figuring out which song from the pop stars was a dig at the other. Obviously, it was Team Rodrigo who fired the first hit with her song, “driver’s license.”

The back and forth between the two was juicy. We have provided a timeline of the feud and the analysis of the lyrics/digs here.

Fortunately, the two seem to have moved on after being seen hugging during the Grammys earlier this year, and according to a recent interview, Carpenter revealed she doesn’t think about it anymore but still remembers the lessons she learned.

Sabrina Carpenter: “Trust That Everything Is Going to Work Out the Way It’s Supposed To”

In a cover story interview with Rolling Stone, Carpenter shared what she learned from being the topic of nasty rumors. “All I knew was that it wasn’t going to stop me from doing what I loved, ever,” Carpenter said. “That’s kind of how I’ve always felt. Sometimes, it’s about how you are able to be resilient. What that era taught me was to just trust myself, and trust that everything is going to work out the way it’s supposed to, and trust that relationships are put into your life for a reason. You might not see that in the moment, but you see it later.”

The “Please Please Please” singer also shared she’s way past the drama involving Rodrigo: “I don’t think about it, ever.”

On Writing Her Own Experiences

In an interview with Billboard in October 2021, Carpenter shared how she wanted to experience heartbreak, just “to know what Adele’s feeling. Like, how she made these gut-wrenching records.” And then she got what she wished for: “It was super-eye-opening, and I am grateful for it all.”

She also addressed how the public misinterpreted “Skin,” her song that many considered a response to Rodrigo’s “driver’s license.” Carpenter revealed, “It’s such a waste of time, because you’ll never know the truth. That’s part of the fun of it, I guess. But at the same time, there are real people. I will say, that’s the hardest thing — trying to be truthful to yourself, make art that feels real and exciting, but then also knowing that [you’re writing] about humans going through what we’re all going through on a daily basis.”