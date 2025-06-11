Miley Cyrus Shares Her Siblings Were Once ‘Humiliated’ to be Related to Her

It’s not a “Party in the U.S.A.” when your siblings think you’re cringey. In a recent revelation that has all of us backreading on our own family group chats, Miley Cyrus opened up about how her siblings once felt “humiliated” to be related to her. As in, they didn’t even want to go to school because they don’t want to be associated with the girl who twerked on national TV nearly nude with a foam finger.

Miley Cyrus in Her Wild Bangerz Era

In a recent appearance on the Wondery podcast Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky, Cyrus open up about her wild Bangerz era when she rode a wrecking ball naked and twerked with Robin Thicke during the 2013 VMA’s wearing a nude bikini and dancing suggestively with a foam finger. “That was the time where I just got hit so hard, and I was so embarrassed,” Cyrus shared. “There was even a time where my brother and sister didn't want to go to school because of how humiliated they were to be related to me.”

The “We Can’t Stop” singer recalled the difficult conversation she had with her brother: “My brother at one point he was saying, 'I don't judge you, but you could understand how hard it is for me to go to school, and you be my sister.'”

Personal Life Vs. Professional Career

She also admitted she lost everything during that time in her personal life because of her professional choices. “If I kept dressing or acting a certain way, my relationships fell apart. No one wanted to date me because they didn't want to be with a woman [whose] sexual expression part was not for them. It was like shared with the world,” she added.

Cyrus began embracing a more provocative image before the release of Bangerz on September 30, 2013. During this time, she was engaged to Liam Hemsworth. “So, like, guys, when I would try to date, when I was dating, or who I was engaged to at the time, that didn't work out because I was sharing a part of myself that men wanted to be saved for them only,” Cyrus shared.

The Hannah Montana star also admitted her behavior affected her relationship with her parents, especially her father, Billy Ray Cyrus. She shared it was difficult for her to “go home and see my dad and like look him in the eyes and not feel super embarrassed.”